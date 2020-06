Amenities

air conditioning lobby

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities lobby

Available 07/01/20 Nice Commercial property on courthouse square - Property Id: 290593



Be part of that downtown business with this property, formerly know as the rusty rose this 1929 building has large lobby area with 2 offices in back.

New heat and ac

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290593

Property Id 290593



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5827643)