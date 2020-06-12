Apartment List
8 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Orange, TX

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
8 Units Available
Oakwood Village
1521 N 37th St, Orange, TX
2 Bedrooms
$780
917 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
916 5th St
916 5th Street, Orange, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1050 sqft
Completely Renovated House with huge backyard and really nice porch on a quiet street! - This House has been completely updated with new flooring, Paint and Fixtures. It is perfect for a young professional couple or small family.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
804 Burton Ave
804 Burton Avenue, Orange, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
1050 sqft
Recently renovated, perfect house for a young professional or small family! - This house has been completely updated, it features new flooring, fresh paint and new fixtures! Make your appointment today, it wont last long! Call

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1507 Burton Ave
1507 Burton Avenue, Orange, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
981 sqft
Completely renovated property, perfect for a young professional! - This house has been completely updated with fresh paint, flooring and fixtures! Call to Schedule a Showing today, it wont last long! 409-540-0220 (RLNE5307228)
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1701 Crockett St
1701 Crockett Avenue, West Orange, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
1212 sqft
Cozy home. New Carpet. Fresh Paint! 2 Bed 1 Bath $750 Rent | $750 Security Deposit Includes Trash. Pets Welcome
Last updated June 12 at 12:32pm
5 Units Available
Carriage House Apartments
1803 Nederland Ave, Nederland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$915
802 sqft
Settle into the good life at Carriage House Apartments. Choose from 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments in Nederland, Texas, so you can decide how much space you need to live comfortably.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
6 Units Available
Cambridge in the Groves
5501 W Washington Blvd, Groves, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
954 sqft
Hang your hat at Cambridge in the Groves, located in Groves, TX, and just around the corner from Groves Public Library.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
8601 Willow Bend Ct
8601 Willow Bend Ct, Port Arthur, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
2440 sqft
Beautifully arranged and very spacious garden home close to business's and shopping.

