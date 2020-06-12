/
2 bedroom apartments
8 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Orange, TX
Oakwood Village
1521 N 37th St, Orange, TX
2 Bedrooms
$780
917 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
916 5th St
916 5th Street, Orange, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1050 sqft
Completely Renovated House with huge backyard and really nice porch on a quiet street! - This House has been completely updated with new flooring, Paint and Fixtures. It is perfect for a young professional couple or small family.
804 Burton Ave
804 Burton Avenue, Orange, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
1050 sqft
Recently renovated, perfect house for a young professional or small family! - This house has been completely updated, it features new flooring, fresh paint and new fixtures! Make your appointment today, it wont last long! Call
1507 Burton Ave
1507 Burton Avenue, Orange, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
981 sqft
Completely renovated property, perfect for a young professional! - This house has been completely updated with fresh paint, flooring and fixtures! Call to Schedule a Showing today, it wont last long! 409-540-0220 (RLNE5307228)
1701 Crockett St
1701 Crockett Avenue, West Orange, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
1212 sqft
Cozy home. New Carpet. Fresh Paint! 2 Bed 1 Bath $750 Rent | $750 Security Deposit Includes Trash. Pets Welcome
Carriage House Apartments
1803 Nederland Ave, Nederland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$915
802 sqft
Settle into the good life at Carriage House Apartments. Choose from 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments in Nederland, Texas, so you can decide how much space you need to live comfortably.
Cambridge in the Groves
5501 W Washington Blvd, Groves, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
954 sqft
Hang your hat at Cambridge in the Groves, located in Groves, TX, and just around the corner from Groves Public Library.
8601 Willow Bend Ct
8601 Willow Bend Ct, Port Arthur, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
2440 sqft
Beautifully arranged and very spacious garden home close to business's and shopping.