2 bed 2 bath apartments
81 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Nassau Bay, TX
Nassau Bay
35 Units Available
Voyager at Space Center
18101 Point Lookout Dr, Nassau Bay, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1282 sqft
A quick walk to the Johnson Space Center and only moments from downtown Houston, this gated community boasts a pool, game room, BBQ stations, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Full-size W/D, dual pane windows.
Nassau Bay
14 Units Available
Bay House
2041 San Sebastian Ct, Nassau Bay, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1058 sqft
These recently renovated units include hardwood flooring and walk-in closets, and the water bill is covered. It's just moments from the Nassau Space Center and Nassau Bay. Amenities include pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
Results within 1 mile of Nassau Bay
6 Units Available
Huntcliff
2525 St Christopher Ave, League City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
942 sqft
Great location close to I-45 with easy access to the city and the beach. Units have carpet, fireplaces and washer/dryer hookup. Community features a business center, playground and tennis court.
Webster
42 Units Available
The Towers at Clear Lake
18707 Egret Bay Blvd, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1146 sqft
Spacious living with modern updates: vinyl plank flooring, modern kitchens with granite countertops, and glass backsplashes. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, picnic area, private fishing pier and boat docks.
9 Units Available
Hawthorne At South Shore
1201 Enterprise Ave, League City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,552
1136 sqft
Located on South Shore Harbor and within easy reach of I-45. Fully equipped 1-2 bedroom apartments with marina and pool views. Residents' community offers a saltwater swimming pool, poolside kitchen, 24-hour fitness center and coffee bar.
Webster
13 Units Available
Hidden Lake Apartment Homes (Houston)
900 Henderson Ave, Webster, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
936 sqft
South Shore Harbour and Marina
9 Units Available
The Moorings
601 Enterprise Ave, League City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1171 sqft
Ideally situated in the South Shore Harbour near the South Shore Marina. Comfortable, convenient 1-2 bedroom floor plans with balconies, tiled entries, and more.
13 Units Available
Signature Point Apartments
1 Signature Point Dr, League City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
1054 sqft
Every bedroom has its own walk-in closet.. Wood and tile flooring. Fitness center includes steam room, shower, and private lockers. Lakeside walking and jogging trail.
Clear Lake
26 Units Available
Regatta Apartments
1315 Nasa Pkwy, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$835
1083 sqft
Right next to the NASA bypass freeway, close to Johnson Space Center and Baybrook Mall. Apartment homes with vast walk-in closets, GE-activated kitchens and outdoor facilities like resort pools and wooded parks.
Clear Lake
48 Units Available
Village on the Lake Apartments
19200 Space Center Blvd, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1210 sqft
Prime location on Clear Lake with gorgeous views. Located close to NASA and the Armand Bayou Nature Center. Three resort-style pools and a nine-hole putting green.
Clear Lake
18 Units Available
Palms at Clearlake
1300 Gemini St, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
1188 sqft
Beautiful Clear Lake area, convenient access to I-45 and NASA Bypass. Pet-friendly, 1-2 bedroom apartments with nine-foot/vaulted ceilings, crown molding and full-size W/D. Easy travel to good schools, Clear Lake and Baybrook Mall.
Clear Lake
30 Units Available
Village on the Lake Apartments Phase II
19202 Space Center Blvd, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1209 sqft
Experience luxury living with three pools - an infinity pool overlooking Clear Lake, a lounging pool, and a heated lap pool. Top-of-the-line gym, private fishing access, and walk-in closets. Minutes from Armand Bayou and NASA.
Webster
22 Units Available
Century Edgewater
200 Water St, Webster, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
1164 sqft
Out-of-this-world living is found near the NASA Space Center south of Houston. Spacious homes, custom features and thoughtful amenities create an exclusive community like no other.
Clear Lake
33 Units Available
Las Palmas
1400 El Camino Village Dr, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1226 sqft
Inspired by immaculate grand Gulf Coast estates, Las Palmas combines world-class Spanish-Colonial architecture and a vibrant, Floridian flair perfectly paired with resort-style amenities, making your home a private island oasis.
Constellation Pointe
13 Units Available
CP Waterfront
451 Constellation Blvd, League City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
936 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in gated community with stone fireplace, upgraded kitchen, large patio and onsite swimming pool. Just off I-45 with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Close proximity to Clear Lake Marina.
Nassau Bay
146 Units Available
The Caroline
1235 East Nasa Parkway, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1349 sqft
Now is the time to enjoy luxurious apartment living in Clear Lake, Texas.
Results within 5 miles of Nassau Bay
48 Units Available
The Towers Seabrook
3300 Towers Blvd, Seabrook, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,593
1146 sqft
Luxurious units offer concierge lifestyle in seaside community. Internet cafe, tanning bed, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Swimming pool with community area for BBQs and hanging out.
25 Units Available
Summerbrooke Apartments
1225 Lawrence Rd, Kemah, TX
2 Bedrooms
$964
1033 sqft
Luxury living with granite countertops, ceramic tile, nine-foot ceilings and garden tubs. Minutes from the great attractions at the Kemah Boardwalk. On-site amenities include clubhouse, pool, gym and jogging path. E-payments accepted through the online portal.
Clear Lake
33 Units Available
The Park at Armand Bayou
4300 Bay Area Blvd, Pasadena, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1173 sqft
A gated luxurious community showcases elegantly landscapes grounds and a tropical lagoon-style community pool. Units include features such as crown molding, built-in shelving, designer carpet, and nine foot vaulted ceilings.
16 Units Available
Beacon Lakes Apartments
555 FM Rd 646, Dickinson, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1168 sqft
Nine-foot ceilings and hardwood floors define the inside, while an on-site gym, coffee bar, and private patios and balconies are showcased outside. Designated picnic areas are available. Beacon Lakes Golf Club only steps away.
Clear Lake
19 Units Available
Lakeshore
16200 Space Center Blvd, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$979
975 sqft
Conveniently located close to the Bay Brook Mall, NASA Space Center and Kemah Boardwalk. Tenants have access to a gym, tennis court, yoga facilities, pool and BBQ facilities.
Clear Lake
23 Units Available
McAlister
450 El Dorado Blvd, Webster, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1050 sqft
Prime location in Webster with easy access to Highway 3 and Houston via Interstate 5. Spacious apartments with A/C, hardwood floors, and modern renovations. Community is pet-friendly with sparkling pool for all tenants.
Clear Lake
29 Units Available
Clear Lake Apartment Homes
300 Cyberonics Blvd, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,102
1040 sqft
Welcome home to Clear Lake Apartment Homes! Our newly upgraded apartments offer an elegant, modern feel within a quaint and timeless community. Clear Lake is ranked one of Houston's best places to live.
Clear Creek Crossing
21 Units Available
Marina Bend at Clear Creek Apartments
350 N Wesley Dr, League City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1093 sqft
Fresh apartment designs featuring maple cabinetry, modern appliances, slab granite counters and working kitchen islands. Community amenities include pool, laundry facilities and fitness center. Pet friendly.
