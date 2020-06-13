/
3 bedroom apartments
14 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mont Belvieu, TX
Last updated June 13 at 01:16am
23 Units Available
Eaglebrook
10855 Eagle Dr, Mont Belvieu, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,762
1204 sqft
Enjoy every moment at Eaglebrook Apartments in Mont Belvieu, TX, where we take pride in giving our residents the best living experience achievable.
Last updated June 13 at 02:34am
1 Unit Available
13626 Cotton Run
13626 Cotton Run, Mont Belvieu, TX
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
Results within 5 miles of Mont Belvieu
Last updated June 12 at 09:14am
Contact for Availability
The Vic at Southwinds
1900 Kilgore Parkway, Baytown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1371 sqft
Thanks for checking out The Vic at Southwinds. Today we look like a construction site but on June 10th we will be the newest and coolest place to live in Baytown.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7029 Williams Ln
7029 Williams Ln, Chambers County, TX
Four Bedroom House in Baytown TX - Property Id: 296213 If you are looking for a 4 bedroom house with updated flooring, kitchen, and bathrooms then this may be a great option for you.
Results within 10 miles of Mont Belvieu
Last updated June 13 at 12:52am
63 Units Available
Stone Brook Apartments
619 Rollingbrook St, Baytown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1164 sqft
Baytown community offers 1-3 bedroom apartments, with granite counters in modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, and garage parking. Pet-friendly, gated community has pool and BBQ area. Minutes to I-10 and TX 146.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
40 Units Available
Ravella at Eastpoint
7447 Eastpoint Blvd, Baytown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1555 sqft
Minutes from I-10 and the San Jacinto Mall, this Baytown community has a dog grooming area, package receiving, and car charging. Our 1-3 bedroom homes feature upscale finishes, granite counters, and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
The Life at Bay Pointe
2500 E James Ave, Baytown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,058
1246 sqft
Located just a short distance from the Marina and Water Front District and Lee College. Flexible lease options for students. Two swimming pools, fitness center, laundry facility and volleyball court.
Last updated June 11 at 12:26am
Contact for Availability
Verve Apartments
3201 Garth Rd, Baytown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1324 sqft
Located near Highway 330 and Highway 146. Contemporary apartments featuring ceiling fans, walk-in closets, and gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and ceramic tile backsplashes. Amenities include BBQ grilling areas and an outdoor games area.
Last updated June 13 at 12:56am
10 Units Available
Piedmont
7510 Decker Dr, Baytown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,153
1259 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartment homes located between I-10 and Highway 330 and close to Burnett Bay and downtown Houston. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings with crown molding, dishwashers, walk-in closets, and private attached garages.
Last updated June 13 at 12:44am
87 Units Available
Watermark
2700 Ward Rd, Baytown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,146
1059 sqft
Overlooking Cedar Bayou and within easy reach of SH-146. Modern 1-3 bedroom homes with faux-wood flooring and walk-in closets. Kitchens feature granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Many community facilities for outdoor enthusiasts.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
18 Units Available
Raintree
3300 Rollingbrook St, Baytown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1130 sqft
Comfortable homes with plush carpeting and a patio/balcony. Residents get access to a clubhouse, game room, and tennis court. Beat the heat in the pool. Near Pirates Bay Waterpark. Minutes from I-10.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
The Villas At Rollingbrook
3717 Emmet Hutto Blvd, Baytown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1408 sqft
Come home to The Villas at Rollingbrook, Baytown's #1 luxury apartment community. Each home is customized to your sophisticated needs. Wood plank flooring, granite counter tops, washer and dryer, and private garages.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
60 Units Available
Alta Baytown
1600 Santavy St, Baytown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,001
1587 sqft
CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR PERSONALIZED VIRTUAL OR SELF GUIDED TOUR**Criteria Must Be Met for Self-Guided Tours. Self-Guided Tour Appointments excepted by phone call only.
Last updated June 13 at 12:15am
36 Units Available
Sapphire Bay
99 W Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Rd, Baytown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1363 sqft
Located in the Baytown area. This community offers a large dog park and puppy pool, grilling area, and pool with an in-water tanning deck. Spacious interiors with gourmet kitchens, oversized terraces and ample storage.
