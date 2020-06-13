Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:26 AM

14 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mont Belvieu, TX

Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:16am
$
23 Units Available
Eaglebrook
10855 Eagle Dr, Mont Belvieu, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,762
1204 sqft
Enjoy every moment at Eaglebrook Apartments in Mont Belvieu, TX, where we take pride in giving our residents the best living experience achievable.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 02:34am
1 Unit Available
13626 Cotton Run
13626 Cotton Run, Mont Belvieu, TX
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
Results within 5 miles of Mont Belvieu
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 09:14am
Contact for Availability
The Vic at Southwinds
1900 Kilgore Parkway, Baytown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1371 sqft
Thanks for checking out The Vic at Southwinds. Today we look like a construction site but on June 10th we will be the newest and coolest place to live in Baytown.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7029 Williams Ln
7029 Williams Ln, Chambers County, TX
Four Bedroom House in Baytown TX - Property Id: 296213 If you are looking for a 4 bedroom house with updated flooring, kitchen, and bathrooms then this may be a great option for you.
Results within 10 miles of Mont Belvieu
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:52am
63 Units Available
Stone Brook Apartments
619 Rollingbrook St, Baytown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1164 sqft
Baytown community offers 1-3 bedroom apartments, with granite counters in modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, and garage parking. Pet-friendly, gated community has pool and BBQ area. Minutes to I-10 and TX 146.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
40 Units Available
Ravella at Eastpoint
7447 Eastpoint Blvd, Baytown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1555 sqft
Minutes from I-10 and the San Jacinto Mall, this Baytown community has a dog grooming area, package receiving, and car charging. Our 1-3 bedroom homes feature upscale finishes, granite counters, and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
The Life at Bay Pointe
2500 E James Ave, Baytown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,058
1246 sqft
Located just a short distance from the Marina and Water Front District and Lee College. Flexible lease options for students. Two swimming pools, fitness center, laundry facility and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 11 at 12:26am
$
Contact for Availability
Verve Apartments
3201 Garth Rd, Baytown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1324 sqft
Located near Highway 330 and Highway 146. Contemporary apartments featuring ceiling fans, walk-in closets, and gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and ceramic tile backsplashes. Amenities include BBQ grilling areas and an outdoor games area.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:56am
10 Units Available
Piedmont
7510 Decker Dr, Baytown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,153
1259 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartment homes located between I-10 and Highway 330 and close to Burnett Bay and downtown Houston. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings with crown molding, dishwashers, walk-in closets, and private attached garages.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:44am
87 Units Available
Watermark
2700 Ward Rd, Baytown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,146
1059 sqft
Overlooking Cedar Bayou and within easy reach of SH-146. Modern 1-3 bedroom homes with faux-wood flooring and walk-in closets. Kitchens feature granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Many community facilities for outdoor enthusiasts.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
18 Units Available
Raintree
3300 Rollingbrook St, Baytown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1130 sqft
Comfortable homes with plush carpeting and a patio/balcony. Residents get access to a clubhouse, game room, and tennis court. Beat the heat in the pool. Near Pirates Bay Waterpark. Minutes from I-10.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
$
Contact for Availability
The Villas At Rollingbrook
3717 Emmet Hutto Blvd, Baytown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1408 sqft
Come home to The Villas at Rollingbrook, Baytown's #1 luxury apartment community. Each home is customized to your sophisticated needs. Wood plank flooring, granite counter tops, washer and dryer, and private garages.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
60 Units Available
Alta Baytown
1600 Santavy St, Baytown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,001
1587 sqft
CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR PERSONALIZED VIRTUAL OR SELF GUIDED TOUR**Criteria Must Be Met for Self-Guided Tours. Self-Guided Tour Appointments excepted by phone call only.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:15am
36 Units Available
Sapphire Bay
99 W Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Rd, Baytown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1363 sqft
Located in the Baytown area. This community offers a large dog park and puppy pool, grilling area, and pool with an in-water tanning deck. Spacious interiors with gourmet kitchens, oversized terraces and ample storage.

