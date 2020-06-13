Apartment List
/
TX
/
missouri city
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 11:01 PM

378 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Missouri City, TX

Finding an apartment in Missouri City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
14 Units Available
Heritage Grand at Sienna Plantation
6303 Sienna Ranch Rd, Missouri City, TX
1 Bedroom
$957
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Interiors feature textured walls, nine foot ceilings, and designer lighting. Fitness center equipped for strength and circuit training. Pool with sun shelf and water features. Poolside grills and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
146 Units Available
Ravella at Sienna Plantation
5330 Sienna Parkway, Missouri City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,090
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1449 sqft
Ravella at Sienna Plantation sets a new standard of sophistication in apartment living, offering spacious floor plans, cozy outdoor retreats and inviting entertainment areas.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
32 Units Available
The Ranch at Sienna Plantation
8811 Sienna Springs Blvd, Missouri City, TX
Studio
$1,255
1180 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1205 sqft
Close to hotspots like Kitty Hollow Park and Parkway Plaza Shopping Center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, granite countertops and a private balcony or patio. Residents' amenities include a gym, swimming pool and game room.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:20pm
4 Units Available
The Establishment at 1800
1800 FM 1092 Rd, Missouri City, TX
1 Bedroom
$910
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Scheduled daily activities for residents. Very experienced management team. Valet and other services available for all active seniors.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 02:11pm
3 Units Available
Springfield
1511 5th St, Missouri City, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$980
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1075 sqft
Designer features like ceramic countertops and wall accents. Pool with stone sundeck and shaded lounge seating. Reach Sam Houston Parkway within minutes.
Results within 1 mile of Missouri City
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:01pm
$
18 Units Available
Preserve at Colony Lakes
1000 Farrah Ln, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, garden tubs, in-unit laundry and extra-large closets. Amenities include two pools with sundeck, fitness center, bbq/grill picnic area, controlled access. Minutes to public transit, freeway access.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:01pm
$
33 Units Available
Silverbrooke
1020 Brand Ln, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$909
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1286 sqft
Spacious units with granite counters, ceiling fans and a fireplace. Enjoy a cafe, pool and playground on site. Get a tasty treat at nearby Cillie's Cakes of Houston. Easy access to I-69.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:01pm
$
25 Units Available
Shadowbrooke
1025 Dulles Ave, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$919
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,509
1375 sqft
Comfortable units within an artfully landscaped environment. Enjoy a volleyball court, playground and pool on site. 24-hour maintenance available. Near Riverbend Country Club and Lost Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:01pm
$
24 Units Available
The Vinings Apartments
735 Dulles Ave, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$913
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,183
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1200 sqft
A resort-like community near the First Colony Mall and Sugarland Town Square. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, ceramic tiled fireplaces and large closets. On-site outdoor kitchen, covered parking and access gates for privacy.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:25pm
Westbury
93 Units Available
Heights at Post Oak
12500 Dunlap Street, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$827
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1221 sqft
An excellent location near public transportation and parks. Apartments feature large walk-in closets, new appliances, and internet access. Two playgrounds, ample parking, and green space. Smoke-free and wheelchair accessible.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
15 Units Available
Lakeland Estates Apartment Homes
630 Colony Lake Estates Dr, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community amenities include gazebo gardens, picnic areas, and spa. Units feature ceramic tile front entry, built-in bookshelves, and custom cabinets. Great location, close to restaurants, shopping, and multiple parks.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
Foundations at Edgewater
2222 Settlers Way Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$857
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Every floor plan has a walk-in closet for the master bedroom. Fitness center with cardio machines and lifting equipment. Adjacent to lake with fountain, waterside gazebos, and paved walking trail. Easy walk to Oyster Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:25pm
$
14 Units Available
Retreat at Stafford
12700 Stafford Rd, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1479 sqft
Great location on Riceville School Road close to Beltway 8 and Hwy 59. Property offers a swimming pool, public picnic area and 24-hour gym. W/D in-unit, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:34pm
32 Units Available
Retreat at Riverstone
18545 University Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,175
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1598 sqft
Spacious units with extra storage, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include a cafe, clubhouse and pool. Near major employers like Texas Instruments and Minute Maid Corporation. Close to First Colony Mall.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:19pm
Greater Fondren Southwest
15 Units Available
Westbury Crossing
12211 Fondren Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$655
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
989 sqft
Convenient to everything that Houston has to offer, Westbury Crossings is the perfect combination of comfort, convenience, and value.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
15 Units Available
Madison on the Meadow
12660 Stafford Rd, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1277 sqft
Easy access to I-59 South and just 15 minutes from Fountains on the Lake shopping center. Luxury apartments feature new appliances. Amenities include fitness center, outdoor living area, pool, clubhouse, and private party area.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 03:40pm
Greater Fondren Southwest
8 Units Available
Reserve At 63 Sixty Three
6363 W Airport Blvd, Houston, TX
Studio
$720
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$740
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
920 sqft
Close to Brays Bayou Park on West Airport Boulevard. Gated community with a pool, playground, video patrol, and on-site laundry facilities. Units with fireplaces and washers/dryers.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 12 at 08:02am
31 Units Available
Stella at Riverstone
4711 LJ PARKWAY, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,281
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1511 sqft
Luxurious apartments with custom finishes and open floor plans. Lots of community amenities, including a pet park, pool, and common-area Wi-Fi. Run errands at nearby Missouri City Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Greater Fondren Southwest
31 Units Available
Toro Place
12101 Fondren, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$675
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
964 sqft
Welcome to Toro Place, we are proud to announce that we are under new management and are excited to introduce new positive changes to the community.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
1 Unit Available
Gristmill at Tuscany Park
21821 S Post Oak Blvd, Arcola, TX
1 Bedroom
$778
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located on Highway 6 and South Post Oak Road in Arcola, TX.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:58pm
17 Units Available
Stafford Run Apartments
550 Stafford Run, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$869
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
912 sqft
Nestled within cozy shade trees in a natural setting, the apartments in Southwest Houston feature tennis courts, two pools and a playground. The one- and two-bedroom apartment homes have in-unit laundry connections.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:29pm
1 Unit Available
Miramonte Apartments
1535 Moore Road, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Miramonte Apartments in Stafford. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Missouri City
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
Willow Meadows - Willowbend
34 Units Available
Meyer Forest
9701 Meyer Forest Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1323 sqft
Abundant natural light, with bay windows in most floor plans. Kitchens with breakfast bars and generous storage throughout. On-site management with Spanish speakers. Less than a mile to I-610.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
30 Units Available
Camden Sugar Grove
12250 S Kirkwood Rd, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$939
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1066 sqft
Sophisticated living with high ceilings and crown molding. Roomy kitchens with ample counter and cabinet space. Modern fitness center and indoor basketball court. Less than a mile to I-69.
City Guide for Missouri City, TX

Missouri City was named after St. Louis, MO in the late 19th century, and people have been confused about its location ever since.

Don't you love cities with super confusing names that cause all your friends to keep double-checking where you really live? Well if you do, Missouri City is probably the spot for you. Because unless you're from Houston, there's a good chance you'll be scratching your head about this area. Let's set the record straight. It's in Texas. It is definitely in Texas. While MO City (as some people affectionately call it) may technically be a suburb of Houston, residents of Houston typically think of it as an extension of the city. It's fairly fitting because the area doesn't really sit outside of Houston. Instead it represents a sort of slice in the southwest part of the pie that is Houston. So Missouri City residents typically take part in similar forms of entertainment as Houstonians. Of course, that doesn't mean that Missouri City doesn't have it's own unique flavor and sensibilities. Keep reading to learn more about this suburban yet distinctly non-suburban area of Texas.

Having trouble with Craigslist Missouri City? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Missouri City, TX

Finding an apartment in Missouri City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Missouri City 1 BedroomsMissouri City 2 BedroomsMissouri City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMissouri City 3 BedroomsMissouri City Accessible ApartmentsMissouri City Apartments under $1,000Missouri City Apartments under $1,100
Missouri City Apartments under $1,200Missouri City Apartments with BalconyMissouri City Apartments with GarageMissouri City Apartments with GymMissouri City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMissouri City Apartments with Move-in Specials
Missouri City Apartments with ParkingMissouri City Apartments with PoolMissouri City Apartments with Washer-DryerMissouri City Dog Friendly ApartmentsMissouri City Pet Friendly PlacesMissouri City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TX
Tomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine