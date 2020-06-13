378 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Missouri City, TX
Missouri City was named after St. Louis, MO in the late 19th century, and people have been confused about its location ever since.
Don't you love cities with super confusing names that cause all your friends to keep double-checking where you really live? Well if you do, Missouri City is probably the spot for you. Because unless you're from Houston, there's a good chance you'll be scratching your head about this area. Let's set the record straight. It's in Texas. It is definitely in Texas. While MO City (as some people affectionately call it) may technically be a suburb of Houston, residents of Houston typically think of it as an extension of the city. It's fairly fitting because the area doesn't really sit outside of Houston. Instead it represents a sort of slice in the southwest part of the pie that is Houston. So Missouri City residents typically take part in similar forms of entertainment as Houstonians. Of course, that doesn't mean that Missouri City doesn't have it's own unique flavor and sensibilities. Keep reading to learn more about this suburban yet distinctly non-suburban area of Texas.
Finding an apartment in Missouri City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.