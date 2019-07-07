7310 Arista Dr.

Amenities

w/d hookup garage air conditioning ceiling fan carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan oven range w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ae97a40060 ---- This nice 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home is perfect for those wanting to move from a small apartment to a home for the family. The home is located in Mission West in Southwest Houston. The interior has a spacious living area with vaulted ceilings. It has a split floor plan. Nice kitchen with black dishwater and a gas range. Two tone paint and carpet in all living areas and vinyl in kitchen and bathrooms. New tub & tile in master bathroom. Easy access to both Hwy 6 and Westpark Tollway. Hurry and make your appointment today before it is gone!!! Terra Residential Services, Inc. CRMC 9977 West Sam Houston Pkwy N, Houston, TX 77064 USA Phone: 1 713-895-9966 1 year 2 Car Garage Blinds Carpet City Water Fence Front Yard Garage Laundry Room Oven &Amp; Gas Stovetop Possible With Approval Public Sewer Stove Vaulted Ceilings Vinyl W/D Hookups Only Washer / Dryer Hookups