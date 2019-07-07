All apartments in Mission Bend
Find more places like 7310 Arista Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Bend, TX
/
7310 Arista Dr.
Last updated July 7 2019 at 2:22 PM

7310 Arista Dr.

7310 Arista Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7310 Arista Drive, Mission Bend, TX 77083

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ae97a40060 ---- This nice 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home is perfect for those wanting to move from a small apartment to a home for the family. The home is located in Mission West in Southwest Houston. The interior has a spacious living area with vaulted ceilings. It has a split floor plan. Nice kitchen with black dishwater and a gas range. Two tone paint and carpet in all living areas and vinyl in kitchen and bathrooms. New tub & tile in master bathroom. Easy access to both Hwy 6 and Westpark Tollway. Hurry and make your appointment today before it is gone!!! Terra Residential Services, Inc. CRMC 9977 West Sam Houston Pkwy N, Houston, TX 77064 USA Phone: 1 713-895-9966 1 year 2 Car Garage Blinds Carpet City Water Fence Front Yard Garage Laundry Room Oven &Amp; Gas Stovetop Possible With Approval Public Sewer Stove Vaulted Ceilings Vinyl W/D Hookups Only Washer / Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7310 Arista Dr. have any available units?
7310 Arista Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Bend, TX.
What amenities does 7310 Arista Dr. have?
Some of 7310 Arista Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7310 Arista Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
7310 Arista Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7310 Arista Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 7310 Arista Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Bend.
Does 7310 Arista Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 7310 Arista Dr. offers parking.
Does 7310 Arista Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7310 Arista Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7310 Arista Dr. have a pool?
No, 7310 Arista Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 7310 Arista Dr. have accessible units?
No, 7310 Arista Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 7310 Arista Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7310 Arista Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7310 Arista Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7310 Arista Dr. has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TX
Texas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXPecan Grove, TXCinco Ranch, TXRichmond, TXBellaire, TXJersey Village, TXAlvin, TX
Brookshire, TXManvel, TXTomball, TXSealy, TXFriendswood, TXChannelview, TXWharton, TXDeer Park, TXAngleton, TXHempstead, TXLa Porte, TXNassau Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine