Mission Bend, TX
7211 San Lucas Drive
Last updated April 8 2019 at 12:01 PM

7211 San Lucas Drive

7211 San Lucas Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7211 San Lucas Drive, Mission Bend, TX 77083

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

Price: $1250
Security Deposit: $1050
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1078
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating:central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Dishwasher Garbage Disposal Stove/Range

Extras: WOW! Cozy 3 bed room 2 bath! Priced to lease today! This home has been recently renovated! Recently installed flooring, Updated Kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, fresh coat of paint, 2 car garage, large drive way, great sized backyard, Spacious bedrooms with more than enough storage space! DON'T WAIT THIS HOME WILL NOT LAST LONG!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7211 San Lucas Drive have any available units?
7211 San Lucas Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Bend, TX.
What amenities does 7211 San Lucas Drive have?
Some of 7211 San Lucas Drive's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7211 San Lucas Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7211 San Lucas Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7211 San Lucas Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7211 San Lucas Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Bend.
Does 7211 San Lucas Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7211 San Lucas Drive offers parking.
Does 7211 San Lucas Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7211 San Lucas Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7211 San Lucas Drive have a pool?
No, 7211 San Lucas Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7211 San Lucas Drive have accessible units?
No, 7211 San Lucas Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7211 San Lucas Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7211 San Lucas Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7211 San Lucas Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7211 San Lucas Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

