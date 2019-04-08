7211 San Lucas Drive

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated range

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal range recently renovated Property Amenities garage

****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.



Price: $1250

Security Deposit: $1050

Processing fee: $200

Sq Feet: 1078

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2

Heating:central

Cooling: central

Appliances: Dishwasher Garbage Disposal Stove/Range



Extras: WOW! Cozy 3 bed room 2 bath! Priced to lease today! This home has been recently renovated! Recently installed flooring, Updated Kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, fresh coat of paint, 2 car garage, large drive way, great sized backyard, Spacious bedrooms with more than enough storage space! DON'T WAIT THIS HOME WILL NOT LAST LONG!



Real Property Management Preferred

P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

Let us know how we are doing!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.