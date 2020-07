Amenities

pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities pool

FREE APPLICATIONS ALL MONTH - APPLY NOW!

CHARMING ONE STORY HOME WITH 4/2.5/2. THIS LOVELY HOUSE WITH BEAUTIFUL FRONT AND BACK YARDS. COZY FIREPLACE.FANS IN EACH ROOM , CLOSE TO MAJOR HIGHWAYS AND SHOPPING CENTERS. WALKING DISTANCE TO INTERNATIONAL LEADERSHIP OF TEXAS SCHOOL AND THE COMMUNITY POOL.