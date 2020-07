Amenities

Gorgeous corner home with a beautiful backyard and private pool. Great for having people over for entertainment and special events. Large living and dining room for those who love a lot of space. The inside of the home its remarkable, from the design of the kitchen cabinets to the design of the chimney gives the home a sense of class. Moreover, the colors of the floor, walls, ceiling, makes this house feel alive with positive energy. Come see it for yourself, you will love it!