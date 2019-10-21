15311 Mondrian Drive

Amenities

Four bedroom, 2 bathroom with two living areas, brick all-around one story home located at the end of this cul-de-sac street. Tons of wonderful updates. Starting with the spacious kitchen area with a Kitchen Aid commercial double gas oven with six burners and griddle. This is restaurant grade equipment. The kitchen has been was totally updated with granite counters, kitchen cabinets and extra counter space added. A total redo. Bathrooms totally redone as well with updated tubs, cabinets, fixtures, sinks, flooring - the works. Updated tile flooring throughout. Interior was painted as well, plus it has insulated double pane windows throughout along with some plantation shutters.