Mission Bend, TX
14726 Charlmont Dr
Last updated June 24 2019 at 10:54 AM

14726 Charlmont Dr

14726 Charlmont Dr · No Longer Available
Location

14726 Charlmont Dr, Mission Bend, TX 77083

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b046c77013 ---- Conveniently located right off Hwy 6, this home is nestled in the long established community of Providence. You have both formals on either side of the foyer and the main living area has lots of charm with built-in cabinets, shelving, beautiful wainscoting and a gas fireplace. There\'s also a hidden wet bar, perfect for entertaining! The living room opens to the bright and sunny eat in kitchen where you?ll notice the kitchen has had plenty of updates like granite counter-tops and upgraded appliances. The master bedroom is privately located on the first floor and the master bath boasts a built-in vanity, double sinks and a jetted tub with separate shower. Upstairs you?ll find 3 more bedrooms, a large den with another wet bar as well as a huge activity room with lots of light. The possibilities for these spaces are endless! Refrigerator, washer and dryer are all included as well. This beautiful and spacious home will certainly not last long, it is recently cleaned and ready for move-in! Terra Residential Services, Inc. CRMC 9977 W. Sam Houston Parkway North, Suite 160, Houston, TX 77064 Phone: (713) 895-9966, (800) 275-7776 PROVIDENCE SEC 2, BLOCK 4, LOT 23 2 Car Garage 2 Story Layout Alarm System Monitored (Tenant Paid) Attic Fans Back Yard Blinds Bonus Room Breakfast Nook Carpet Ceiling Fan Ceramic Tile City Water Club House Colonial Style Community Pool Disposal Double Oven Dryer Dual Vanity Fence First Floor Bedroom First Floor Master Front Yard Garage Gas Dryer Gas Fireplace Gas Heating Granite Countertops Great Room Heat Heating Ice Maker Internet Ready Jetted Tub Laundry Room Master Bedroom One Fireplace Oven Party Room Pool Possible With Approval Public Sewer Range Recently Remodeled Study Walk In Closet(S) Washer Washer / Dryer Hookups Washing Machine Window Coverings

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14726 Charlmont Dr have any available units?
14726 Charlmont Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Bend, TX.
What amenities does 14726 Charlmont Dr have?
Some of 14726 Charlmont Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14726 Charlmont Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14726 Charlmont Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14726 Charlmont Dr pet-friendly?
No, 14726 Charlmont Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Bend.
Does 14726 Charlmont Dr offer parking?
Yes, 14726 Charlmont Dr offers parking.
Does 14726 Charlmont Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14726 Charlmont Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14726 Charlmont Dr have a pool?
Yes, 14726 Charlmont Dr has a pool.
Does 14726 Charlmont Dr have accessible units?
No, 14726 Charlmont Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14726 Charlmont Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 14726 Charlmont Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14726 Charlmont Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14726 Charlmont Dr has units with air conditioning.

