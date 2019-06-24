14726 Charlmont Dr

Amenities

Conveniently located right off Hwy 6, this home is nestled in the long established community of Providence. You have both formals on either side of the foyer and the main living area has lots of charm with built-in cabinets, shelving, beautiful wainscoting and a gas fireplace. There's also a hidden wet bar, perfect for entertaining! The living room opens to the bright and sunny eat in kitchen where you'll notice the kitchen has had plenty of updates like granite counter-tops and upgraded appliances. The master bedroom is privately located on the first floor and the master bath boasts a built-in vanity, double sinks and a jetted tub with separate shower. Upstairs you'll find 3 more bedrooms, a large den with another wet bar as well as a huge activity room with lots of light. The possibilities for these spaces are endless! Refrigerator, washer and dryer are all included as well. This beautiful and spacious home will certainly not last long, it is recently cleaned and ready for move-in!