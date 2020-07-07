All apartments in Merkel
1513 Heath

1513 Heath Street · No Longer Available
Location

1513 Heath Street, Merkel, TX 79536

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
NO CARPET! 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage home. Ceramic tile throughout. Fridge and stove provided; Washer dryer hookups in the garage. Back door to back yard through garage only. Our app process runs background, credit & criminal. All adults must apply. The app fee is $40. Credit score of 500 is acceptable. No utility bills in collections allowed for approval. Pets allowed for $350 NON REF FEE; no aggressive breeds. For accurate info see www.RedAppleRealtors.net. Call office for appointments 325-437-6029 EMAIL REQUESTS ASKING FOR SHOWING APPOINTMENTS are NOT ACCEPTED; Phone calls are the only way for the public to set up a showing appt.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1513 Heath have any available units?
1513 Heath doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merkel, TX.
What amenities does 1513 Heath have?
Some of 1513 Heath's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1513 Heath currently offering any rent specials?
1513 Heath is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1513 Heath pet-friendly?
Yes, 1513 Heath is pet friendly.
Does 1513 Heath offer parking?
Yes, 1513 Heath offers parking.
Does 1513 Heath have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1513 Heath does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1513 Heath have a pool?
No, 1513 Heath does not have a pool.
Does 1513 Heath have accessible units?
No, 1513 Heath does not have accessible units.
Does 1513 Heath have units with dishwashers?
No, 1513 Heath does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1513 Heath have units with air conditioning?
No, 1513 Heath does not have units with air conditioning.
