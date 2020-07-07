1513 Heath

Amenities

NO CARPET! 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage home. Ceramic tile throughout. Fridge and stove provided; Washer dryer hookups in the garage. Back door to back yard through garage only. Our app process runs background, credit & criminal. All adults must apply. The app fee is $40. Credit score of 500 is acceptable. No utility bills in collections allowed for approval. Pets allowed for $350 NON REF FEE; no aggressive breeds. For accurate info see www.RedAppleRealtors.net. Call office for appointments 325-437-6029 EMAIL REQUESTS ASKING FOR SHOWING APPOINTMENTS are NOT ACCEPTED; Phone calls are the only way for the public to set up a showing appt.