Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pool

BEAUTIFUL, MODERN AND LUXURIOUSLY COVETED TOWN HOMES READY FOR TENANCY! PROPERTY FEATURES 3 CARPETED BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHS UPSTAIRS ALONG WITH A HALF BATH DOWNSTAIRS. MASTER SUITE HAS A BALCONY TO ENJOY RELAXING EVENINGS. PROPERTY IS EQUIPPED WITH CENTRAL A/C CEILING FANS, AND STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN APPLIANCES. ENJOY POOL ACCESS RESERVED FOR SUBDIVISION INHABITANTS AND GATED ENTRY. EASY ACCESS TO RUNNING TRAIL AND PROXIMITY TO SHOPPING CENTERS AND RESTAURANTS! CALL TO VIEW TODAY!