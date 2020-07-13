All apartments in McAllen
Home
/
McAllen, TX
/
Rincon Apartments
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:04 PM

Rincon Apartments

3801 N McColl Rd · (956) 277-9613
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3801 N McColl Rd, McAllen, TX 78504

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 122 · Avail. Aug 24

$730

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 618 sqft

Unit 922 · Avail. Sep 8

$730

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 618 sqft

Unit 212 · Avail. now

$730

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 618 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5211 · Avail. now

$915

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1005 sqft

Unit 824 · Avail. Jul 25

$915

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1005 sqft

Unit 1323 · Avail. now

$915

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1005 sqft

See 13+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rincon Apartments.

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
guest parking
internet access
Welcome home to Rincon Apartment Homes in McAllen, Texas. A quaint residential neighborhood, centrally located near major shopping centers, local businesses and popular restaurants. Our beautiful community offers one and two-bedroom apartment homes featuring a gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar, tile floors, plush carpeting, 9-foot ceilings with fans, full-size washer and dryer, and private patio or balcony. Our residents appreciate our secure, gated access and beautifully landscaped property. For added convenience we offer a fully equipped business center, on-call maintenance and in-home package delivery. Enjoy our sparkling swimming pool, relax in our soothing spa or work out in our well-equipped fitness center. View our photo gallery or call us to schedule your personal tour and let us help you find your new home today at Rincon Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 - $250
Move-in Fees: $100 admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 0-25lbs $200, 26+ $250
fee: 0-25lbs $200, 26+ $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Gated open lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Rincon Apartments have any available units?
Rincon Apartments has 26 units available starting at $730 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in McAllen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McAllen Rent Report.
What amenities does Rincon Apartments have?
Some of Rincon Apartments's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rincon Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Rincon Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rincon Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Rincon Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Rincon Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Rincon Apartments offers parking.
Does Rincon Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Rincon Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Rincon Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Rincon Apartments has a pool.
Does Rincon Apartments have accessible units?
No, Rincon Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Rincon Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rincon Apartments has units with dishwashers.
