Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym pet friendly bbq/grill business center clubhouse guest parking internet access

Welcome home to Rincon Apartment Homes in McAllen, Texas. A quaint residential neighborhood, centrally located near major shopping centers, local businesses and popular restaurants. Our beautiful community offers one and two-bedroom apartment homes featuring a gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar, tile floors, plush carpeting, 9-foot ceilings with fans, full-size washer and dryer, and private patio or balcony. Our residents appreciate our secure, gated access and beautifully landscaped property. For added convenience we offer a fully equipped business center, on-call maintenance and in-home package delivery. Enjoy our sparkling swimming pool, relax in our soothing spa or work out in our well-equipped fitness center. View our photo gallery or call us to schedule your personal tour and let us help you find your new home today at Rincon Apartments.