34 Apartments for rent in McAllen, TX with pool

Rincon Apartments
3801 N McColl Rd, McAllen, TX
1 Bedroom
$730
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1033 sqft
Welcome home to Rincon Apartment Homes in McAllen, Texas. A quaint residential neighborhood, centrally located near major shopping centers, local businesses and popular restaurants.
Mirabella
4224 N McColl Rd, McAllen, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1070 sqft
Luxury living has a new address in McAllen, TX. Mirabella Apartments provide you with the best features in town.

801 Toronto Avenue
801 Toronto Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
988 sqft
Welcome Home! This newly renovated condo comes complete with 2 generously sized bedrooms, 2 baths , open layout, hardwood flooring & neutral paint colors throughout.

Country Club Terrace
2301 SW Greenbriar Square
2301 SW Greenbriar Sq, McAllen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
3998 sqft
Gated community. Elegant and very spacious! This house incluces: 4 bedrooms + maids, 5.5 baths, 3 car garage, swimming pool, 2 living rooms and 2 dining areas. Master bedroom includes 2 bathrooms.

301 La Vista Avenue
301 West La Vista Avenue, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1716 sqft
ADORABLE rental in the heart of McAllen! This 3 bedroom, 3 bath unit features beautiful updated tile in the main areas and decorative chandeliers to add a classy touch. Generous sized bedrooms feature carpet and bay windows.

4217 Colbath Avenue
4217 Colbath Avenue, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1168 sqft
This beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo is MOVE IN READY! Open Kitchen to Dining Area and Living Room plus a large balcony patio for viewing the sunsets and enjoying the breeze.

5312 Escondido Pass
5312 Escondido Pass, McAllen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1832 sqft
Immaculate and beautiful home located in coveted Escondido at Tres Lagos.

600 W Fern Ave Apt 19
600 Fern Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
MOVE IN 2 WEEKS FREE!! Call our office for more info!!!!! 956-627-5529/ 956-627-5506 TEXT: 956-432-9507 / 956-342-1023 Beautiful, Clean 2 bedroom 1 bathroom Condominium Fully Furnished 600 Fern is a beautiful private community with landscape and

809 S 5th St, McAllen, TX 78501-2728 - 1
809 South 5th Street, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1900 sqft
Available for lease! Impeccable townhouse nestled in the lush gated community of Villas del Tesoro. This is a two-story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath unit, 2 car garage parking. Lots of natural light peeks through the multiple windows in the 20 foot ceilings.

1401 W. Dove Avenue - 62
1401 Dove Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$700
796 sqft
Welcome to north McAllen, the flourishing side of our city. We welcome you to visit our newly remodeled apartments. We are under new ownership and management. Surrounded by important streets such as 10th St, Dove Avenue, Bicentennial/2nd St.

7015 North 3rd Street
7015 North 3rd Street, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1834 sqft
SOPHISTICATED LUXURY LIVING IN PRIVATELY GATED TOWNHOME. BEAUTIFUL CONTRAST COLOR SCHEMES WITH TILE THROUGHOUT. UPSTAIRS BEDROOMS AND BONUS ROOM PERFECT FOR OFFICE/ENTERTAINMENT AREA. GRANITE COUNTERS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN.

North Ridge Park
216 East Xenops Avenue
216 East Xenops Avenue, McAllen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2159 sqft
Spacious beauty nestled in coveted Northridge Park in north Mcallen. Beautifully landscaped 4bd/2bth/2car garage brick veener home with sparkling pool.

7025 North 3rd Street
7025 North 3rd Street, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1914 sqft
BEAUTIFUL, MODERN AND LUXURIOUSLY COVETED TOWN HOMES READY FOR TENANCY! PROPERTY FEATURES 3 CARPETED BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHS UPSTAIRS ALONG WITH A HALF BATH DOWNSTAIRS. MASTER SUITE HAS A BALCONY TO ENJOY RELAXING EVENINGS.

2012 North 47th Lane
2012 N 47th St, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1949 sqft
GORGEOUS SLEEK CONTEMPORARY BEAUTY WITH POOL! ENJOY OPEN CONCEPT LAYOUT WITH HIGH CONTRAST WOOD BEAMS IN UNIQUE HIGH DECORATIVE CEILINGS. SOPHISTICATED DESIGN IN KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. PLANTATION SHUTTERS AND TILE THROUGHOUT.

7017 North 3rd Street
7017 North 3rd Street, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1760 sqft
SOPHISTICATED LUXURY LIVING IN PRIVATELY GATED TOWNHOME. BEAUTIFUL CONTRAST COLOR SCHEMES WITH TILE THROUGHOUT. UPSTAIRS BEDROOMS AND BONUS ROOM PERFECT FOR OFFICE/ENTERTAINMENT AREA. GRANITE COUNTERS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN.
The Plantation Apartments
4405 S Shary Rd, Mission, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1443 sqft
The Plantation Apartments in Mission, Texas offer a variety of luxurious one, two and three bedroom floor plans designed to perfectly fit your lifestyle.
Mission
Plantation Phase II
4405 South Shary Road, Mission, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1443 sqft
The Plantation Apartments in Mission, Texas offer a variety of luxurious one, two and three bedroom floor plans designed to perfectly fit your lifestyle.
Mission
Las Misiones
3807 Plantation Blvd, Mission, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1359 sqft
Designer finishes throughout this community. Minutes from Sharyland Schools and the parks. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, beautiful landscaping and a playground. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens and cathedral ceilings.
Mission
The Reserve at Cimarron
2417 Colorado St, Mission, TX
Studio
$885
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1269 sqft
The Reserve at Cimarron offers a premier address for the best luxury apartments in Mission, TX. Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom floor plans have been specially designed to provide you with the maximum amount of space and comfort.
Jackson Place
1701 West Sioux Road, Pharr, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$933
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1187 sqft
Jackson Place Apartments, Rio Grande Valley's newest and most sought after address! With our GREAT location, you'll enjoy being minutes away from the best shopping and dining in the area! Jackson Place boasts spacious and cutting edge 1, 2 and 3

Mission
3600 Denia Court
3600 Denia Ct, Mission, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2786 sqft
Amazing home at Las Villas at Lago Escondido, one of the few gated communities at Sharyland Plantation Village, this home is one of the biggest houses at the community, just half a block from the swimming pool, this one is just for Las Villas

3517 Palenque Drive
3517 Palenque Dr, Hidalgo County, TX
8 Bedrooms
$3,000
6112 sqft
Very Spacious!!!! This enormous home sits on a huge half acre lot outside of the city, but only minutes away from it all. 7 bedrooms, 2.

3900 Parkplace Avenue
3900 Park Place Ave, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
Apartments for rent - Property Id: 314875 Mayfair subdivision is a gated community w/ swimming pool. quiet neighborhood. close to schools, hospitals, restaurants and expressway. It comes with washer/dryer, refrigerator and stove.
Residence at Edinburg II
4504 S Professional Dr, Edinburg, TX
Studio
$910
656 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1072 sqft
The Residence at Edinburg is a resort style, luxury apartment community in the City of Edinburg which is within the McAllenBrownsvilleHarlingen metropolitan area.

July 2020 McAllen Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 McAllen Rent Report. McAllen rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the McAllen rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

McAllen rent trends were flat over the past month

McAllen rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in McAllen stand at $618 for a one-bedroom apartment and $803 for a two-bedroom. McAllen's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of McAllen, but trends across other cities in the state have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Plano is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,455; of the 10 largest Texas cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Houston experiencing the fastest decline (-0.9%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.5%, 1.4%, and 0.4%, respectively).

    McAllen rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in McAllen, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. McAllen is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • McAllen's median two-bedroom rent of $803 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While McAllen's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in McAllen than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in McAllen.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

