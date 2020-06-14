Apartment List
17 Apartments for rent in McAllen, TX with gym

Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:54pm
27 Units Available
Rincon Apartments
3801 N McColl Rd, McAllen, TX
1 Bedroom
$730
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
1033 sqft
Welcome home to Rincon Apartment Homes in McAllen, Texas. A quaint residential neighborhood, centrally located near major shopping centers, local businesses and popular restaurants.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:06pm
3 Units Available
Mirabella
4224 N McColl Rd, McAllen, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1070 sqft
Luxury living has a new address in McAllen, TX. Mirabella Apartments provide you with the best features in town.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
808 S 5th Street
808 South 5th Street, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1900 sqft
Spacious townhouse in the Beautiful Villas Del Tesoro gated community. This home Features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, access to the community pool, gym, and green areas. Landscape included on the rent.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
1401 W. Dove Avenue - 62
1401 Dove Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$700
796 sqft
Welcome to north McAllen, the flourishing side of our city. We welcome you to visit our newly remodeled apartments. We are under new ownership and management. Surrounded by important streets such as 10th St, Dove Avenue, Bicentennial/2nd St.
Results within 1 mile of McAllen
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Mission
17 Units Available
Las Misiones
3807 Plantation Blvd, Mission, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1359 sqft
Designer finishes throughout this community. Minutes from Sharyland Schools and the parks. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, beautiful landscaping and a playground. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens and cathedral ceilings.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
9 Units Available
The Plantation Apartments
4405 S Shary Rd, Mission, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1443 sqft
The Plantation Apartments in Mission, Texas offer a variety of luxurious one, two and three bedroom floor plans designed to perfectly fit your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:33pm
Mission
8 Units Available
Plantation Phase II
4405 South Shary Road, Mission, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1443 sqft
The Plantation Apartments in Mission, Texas offer a variety of luxurious one, two and three bedroom floor plans designed to perfectly fit your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:11pm
Mission
7 Units Available
The Reserve at Cimarron
2417 Colorado St, Mission, TX
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1269 sqft
The Reserve at Cimarron offers a premier address for the best luxury apartments in Mission, TX. Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom floor plans have been specially designed to provide you with the maximum amount of space and comfort.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Jackson Place
1701 West Sioux Road, Pharr, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$933
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1187 sqft
Jackson Place Apartments, Rio Grande Valley's newest and most sought after address! With our GREAT location, you'll enjoy being minutes away from the best shopping and dining in the area! Jackson Place boasts spacious and cutting edge 1, 2 and 3

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
3112 Salvador Avenue
3112 Salvador Avenue, Edinburg, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2453 sqft
Spacious home offers 4 bed, 3 bath. With more than 2453 square feet of living space, attached 2 car garage in a Gated subdivision, quiet family friendly neighborhood with a spacious backyard..
Results within 5 miles of McAllen
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Chaparral Village
52 Units Available
Devon Place
4122 Rhonda Drive, Edinburg, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Opening in December 2019, Devon Place in Edinburg, TX, will offer one, two, and three bedroom Apartment Homes for rent. For luxury living in charming Edinburg, look no further than our sparkling new community.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:07pm
8 Units Available
The Residence at Edinburg
4590 S Professional Dr, Edinburg, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
946 sqft
The Residence at Edinburg is a resort style, luxury apartment community in the City of Edinburg which is within the McAllenBrownsvilleHarlingen metropolitan area.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:16pm
5 Units Available
Residence at Edinburg II
4504 S Professional Dr, Edinburg, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1072 sqft
The Residence at Edinburg is a resort style, luxury apartment community in the City of Edinburg which is within the McAllenBrownsvilleHarlingen metropolitan area.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Mission
1 Unit Available
813 Travis Street
813 Travis St, Mission, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1230 sqft
BEAUTIFUL LUXURY FULLY FURNISHED CONDO IN A VERY GOOD LOCATION!!!!!!! This amazing condo has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, granite countertops, very nice tile and with a relaxing balcony.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
512 Newport Ave Apt 1
512 Newport Ave, Edinburg, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
MOVE IN NOW WITH DEPOSIT ONLY!!! FREE RENT FOR MONTH OF SEPTEMBER!! Beautiful Townhouse MUST SEE!!! Call us Today!!! New 3 BEDROOM 2.
Results within 10 miles of McAllen

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
202 Beverly Hills Lane
202 Beverly Hill Lane, Hidalgo County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3332 sqft
4bed/3.5 On an acre, w/pool Now Available! (Edinburg TX) - Rent: $3,000.0 Deposit: $3,000.00 Video Tour (copy and paste into new browser) - https://youtu.be/fzQjLlqsx8o Beautiful 4 bedroom 3.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mission
1 Unit Available
2210 E 1st St
2210 E 1st St, Mission, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LUXURY TOWN-HOME MOVE IN TODAY!! - Property Id: 186255 Aqua Luxury Living is a brand new and luxurious private community with lush landscape, modern pool, spacious club house, playground and jogging trails. Conveniently located off Shary Rd.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in McAllen, TX

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to McAllen renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

