Apartment List
/
TX
/
mcallen
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:36 AM

41 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in McAllen, TX

Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
26 Units Available
Rincon Apartments
3801 N McColl Rd, McAllen, TX
1 Bedroom
$730
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1033 sqft
Welcome home to Rincon Apartment Homes in McAllen, Texas. A quaint residential neighborhood, centrally located near major shopping centers, local businesses and popular restaurants.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 06:13am
1 Unit Available
Mirabella
4224 N McColl Rd, McAllen, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1070 sqft
Luxury living has a new address in McAllen, TX. Mirabella Apartments provide you with the best features in town.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
25 Units Available
Hearthstone Apartments
1000 E Vermont Ave, McAllen, TX
Studio
$730
886 sqft
Come home to comfortable, carefree living at Hearthstone Apartments located in beautiful McAllen, TX. Open floor plans coupled with beautiful features define the unique lifestyle only found at our community.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
La Paloma
1601 W Jackson Ave
1601 Jackson Avenue, McAllen, TX
1 Bedroom
$650
800 sqft
MOVE INTO THIS COMFY HOME WITH ONLY RENT!! - Property Id: 312129 1601 W JACKSON AVE MCALLEN , TX  78501 Move in today! This home is located near multiple shopping centers, restaurants, and ,more! This house is 800 SqFt and has a paved, fenced

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
Paseo del Sol Apartments
2501 Hibiscus Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$725
850 sqft
This spacious garden apartment features an open floor plan with combination Living/dining/ kitchen. The Apartment building is quite and peaceful with Beautiful and colorful Landscaping. Two picnic areas with grills.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Tierra Del Sol
2516 Flamingo Cir
2516 Flamingo Circle, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great home located in McAllen, perfect location close to major city avenues and commercial plazas.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2920 N 51st st
2920 North 51st Street, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1572 sqft
3 Bed/2 Bath Townhome in Mcallen TX Now Available! - Walk Through Tour: https://www.youtube.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
701 Mynah Ave
701 Mynah Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$790
MOVE IN TODAY WITH ONLY RENT!!!! - Property Id: 301173 Zoned for Gonzalez Elementary, conveniently located near HEB on Trenton Rd.and minutes away from many north McAllen shopping centers.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Clocktower Village
2501 N I St
2501 North I Street, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$830
MOVE IN DEPOSIT ONLY!! 2501 N. I St. McAllen TX 78501 Be amazed at these double height decorative ceilings in family room and dining area and a beautiful second floor unit with two bedrooms two baths upstairs.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
4924 North E Street
4924 North E Street, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1774 sqft
Spacious home in a quiet neighborhood with mature trees consisting of 3 bedrooms, 2-car garage, 2 baths, and completely furnished near (walking distance) the renowned Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in the McAllen-Edinburg area.

1 of 25

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2016 Queens Ave
2016 Queens Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1508 sqft
2016 Queens Ave Available 07/01/20 2Bed/2Bath w Office, Upscale Community ( Trenton & 23rd ) - Walk Through Tour: https://youtu.be/IJUMQ0tO0jQ Rent: $1500.00 Deposit: $1500.

1 of 42

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1016 Laurel Ave
1016 Laurel Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1124 sqft
2Bed/1Bath w/office in Central Mcallen ( Laurel and 10th ) - Walk Through Tour: https://youtu.be/LhfxylkusZU Rent: $1250.00 Deposit: $1250.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
906 N 29th St
906 North 29th Street, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
MOVE IN TODAY!! 906 N 29TH STREET MCALLEN, TX 78501 APARTMENT #3 Cozy family home 2 bedroom  2 bath. Pet friendly. Has Large Living area. Comes with refrigerator and stove appliances. Laundry room w/washer and dryer hook ups.
Results within 1 mile of McAllen
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
15 Units Available
The Plantation Apartments
4405 S Shary Rd, Mission, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1443 sqft
The Plantation Apartments in Mission, Texas offer a variety of luxurious one, two and three bedroom floor plans designed to perfectly fit your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 06:14am
15 Units Available
Mission
Plantation Phase II
4405 South Shary Road, Mission, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1443 sqft
The Plantation Apartments in Mission, Texas offer a variety of luxurious one, two and three bedroom floor plans designed to perfectly fit your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
14 Units Available
Mission
Las Misiones
3807 Plantation Blvd, Mission, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1359 sqft
Designer finishes throughout this community. Minutes from Sharyland Schools and the parks. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, beautiful landscaping and a playground. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens and cathedral ceilings.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
11 Units Available
Mission
The Reserve at Cimarron
2417 Colorado St, Mission, TX
Studio
$885
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1269 sqft
The Reserve at Cimarron offers a premier address for the best luxury apartments in Mission, TX. Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom floor plans have been specially designed to provide you with the maximum amount of space and comfort.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Jackson Place
1701 West Sioux Road, Pharr, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$933
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1187 sqft
Jackson Place Apartments, Rio Grande Valley's newest and most sought after address! With our GREAT location, you'll enjoy being minutes away from the best shopping and dining in the area! Jackson Place boasts spacious and cutting edge 1, 2 and 3

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
800 W Bronze St
800 W Bronze Dr, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$700
MOVE IN WITH ONLY $700 TODAY!!! - Property Id: 148539 Private Street Bronze off Sugar Rd. between Pecan and Nolana. In the best area of Pharr/McAllen close to major streets and access to Expwy 281. Community with beautiful landscape.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1208 W Kiwi Ave
1208 West Kiwi Avenue, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$880
MOVE IN DEPOSIT ONLY!! Townhouses are all different, some buildings modern some more traditional, the floorplans are very similar but they do change a bit, all of the buildings are a combination of 3 and 2 bedrooms with 2.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
800 Hall Acres Road
800 West Hall Acres Road, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
5265 sqft
Newly built apartments for rent in location next to major strip malls, groceries stores, fast food, restaurants and within walking distance of Palmer elementary school and Kennedy middle school.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1001-A Sal Street Rd.
1001 N Sal St, Edinburg, TX
1 Bedroom
$520
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
All Applications Can Only Be Found On Our Website: www.paramountpropertiesmry.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1100 West Eisenhower Street - D
1100 Eisenhower Street, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$800
1050 sqft
1 block from NOLANA & JACKSON ****MOVE IN READY **** $800. Rent $500.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2305 N Dahlia St
2305 Dahlia Street, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
MOVE IN TODAY WITH ONLY JULY 2020 RENT!! - Property Id: 312144 VIP Apartments is a beautiful private community conveniently located between Pharr and McAllen. Close to local businesses, restaurants, banks and Expressway 83.

July 2020 McAllen Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 McAllen Rent Report. McAllen rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the McAllen rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 McAllen Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 McAllen Rent Report. McAllen rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the McAllen rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

McAllen rent trends were flat over the past month

McAllen rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in McAllen stand at $618 for a one-bedroom apartment and $803 for a two-bedroom. McAllen's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of McAllen, but trends across other cities in the state have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Plano is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,455; of the 10 largest Texas cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Houston experiencing the fastest decline (-0.9%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.5%, 1.4%, and 0.4%, respectively).

    McAllen rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in McAllen, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. McAllen is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • McAllen's median two-bedroom rent of $803 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While McAllen's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in McAllen than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in McAllen.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    McAllen 1 BedroomsMcAllen 2 BedroomsMcAllen 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMcAllen 3 BedroomsMcAllen Apartments with Balcony
    McAllen Apartments with GarageMcAllen Apartments with GymMcAllen Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMcAllen Apartments with Parking
    McAllen Apartments with PoolMcAllen Apartments with Washer-DryerMcAllen Dog Friendly ApartmentsMcAllen Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Brownsville, TXMission, TXEdinburg, TX
    Harlingen, TXPharr, TXWeslaco, TX
    Mercedes, TXAlton, TX

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Texas Southmost College