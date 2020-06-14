31 Apartments for rent in McAllen, TX with garage

Apartment List
McAllen apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:23am
23 Units Available
Hearthstone Apartments
1000 E Vermont Ave, McAllen, TX
Studio
$730
886 sqft
Come home to comfortable, carefree living at Hearthstone Apartments located in beautiful McAllen, TX. Open floor plans coupled with beautiful features define the unique lifestyle only found at our community.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:15am
3 Units Available
Mirabella
4224 N McColl Rd, McAllen, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1070 sqft
Luxury living has a new address in McAllen, TX. Mirabella Apartments provide you with the best features in town.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
808 S 5th Street
808 South 5th Street, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1900 sqft
Spacious townhouse in the Beautiful Villas Del Tesoro gated community. This home Features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, access to the community pool, gym, and green areas. Landscape included on the rent.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Country Club Terrace
1 Unit Available
2301 SW Greenbriar Square
2301 SW Greenbriar Sq, McAllen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
3998 sqft
Gated community. Elegant and very spacious! This house incluces: 4 bedrooms + maids, 5.5 baths, 3 car garage, swimming pool, 2 living rooms and 2 dining areas. Master bedroom includes 2 bathrooms.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Gardenia Terrace - Arther Terrace
1 Unit Available
3113 Goldcrest Avenue
3113 Goldcrest Avenue, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1516 sqft
Well maintained home with all tile floors; large living areas with beamed ceiling and fan; master has his/hers closets; kitchen appliances include stove, dishwasher, refrigerator; washer/dryer in garage; fruit trees in back yard; sprinkler system;

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
4012 Tyler Avenue
4012 Tyler Avenue, McAllen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2043 sqft
Amazing location and home! Close to Ware RD shopping area, this 4 bedroom / 3 bathroom home is luxurious and spacious. With 2043 living SF on a .

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
North Ridge Park
1 Unit Available
6904 N Peking Street
6904 North Peking Street, McAllen, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
2963 sqft
Beautiful large home in North McAllen, Gonzalez Elementary. This home features 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 living areas and 2 dining ares. Also has a very large backyard with a era entry garage. Call now for an appointment.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Clocktower Village
1 Unit Available
2501 N I St
2501 North I Street, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$830
1095 sqft
FREE 40" LED HDTV WITH A 12 MONTH LEASE!! 2501 N. I St. McAllen TX 78501 Be amazed at these double height decorative ceilings in family room and dining area and a beautiful second floor unit with two bedrooms two baths upstairs.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Tierra Del Sol
1 Unit Available
2516 Flamingo Cir
2516 Flamingo Circle, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great home located in McAllen, perfect location close to major city avenues and commercial plazas.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3916 Daffodil Ave
3916 Daffodil Avenue, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1687 sqft
TownHouse For Rent - Property Id: 266504 Perfect location in McAllen 3bedrooms and 21/2 full bathroom upstairs and Tile floors (no carpet), neutral colors and very clean unit ready to move in.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6705 N 5th St
6705 North 5th Street, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2045 sqft
MOVE IN TODAY!! - Property Id: 290601 Come see this excellent townhouse in a very desirable area in north McAllen.Ceiling fans, modern bathrooms, and amazing fixtures with LED lights are just a few features on this amazing home.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
2504 Fairmont Avenue
2504 Fairmont Avenue, McAllen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2939 sqft
Spacious, attractive 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in North McAllen. Property offers two living and two dinning room spaces, plus additional bonus room, which can serve as an office.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
4509 Ensenada Ave
4509 Ensenada Ave, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
3840 sqft
Your dream new home is ready for you! Luxury designed contemporary with a lot of upgrades home in the city of McAllen. Kitchen chef's dream with a huge kitchen island, nice backsplash plenty of white cabinets, and very spacious walk-in pantry.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
404 Marigold Avenue
404 Marigold Avenue, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1411 sqft
WELL MAINTAINED BRICK HOME IN A QUIET DESIRABLE NEIGHBORHOOD. ENJOY THIS 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE LINED WITH LARGE TREES AND A STONE WALKWAY. CLOSE TO JACKSON SCHOOL, MOVIE THEATER, AND RESTAURANTS. GREAT LOCATION! CALL 956-212-6412

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
North Ridge Park
1 Unit Available
216 East Xenops Avenue
216 East Xenops Avenue, McAllen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2159 sqft
Spacious beauty nestled in coveted Northridge Park in north Mcallen. Beautifully landscaped 4bd/2bth/2car garage brick veener home with sparkling pool.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
7021 North 3rd Street
7021 North 3rd Street, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1914 sqft
GRANITE COUNTERS, TILE THROUGHOUT LIVING AREAS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES INCLUDED, WASHER/DRYER UNITS INCLUDED, DOUBLE CAR GARAGE. PRIVATELY GATED AND NEXT TO RUNNING TRAILS ON 2ND STREET, MINUTES FROM SHOPPING, EXPRESSWAY, DINING, ETC.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
7029 North 3rd Street
7029 North 3rd Street, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1914 sqft
GRANITE COUNTERS, TILE THROUGHOUT LIVING AREAS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES INCLUDED, WASHER/DRYER UNITS INCLUDED, DOUBLE CAR GARAGE. PRIVATELY GATED AND NEXT TO RUNNING TRAILS ON 2ND STREET, MINUTES FROM SHOPPING, EXPRESSWAY, DINING, ETC.
Results within 1 mile of McAllen
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Mission
17 Units Available
Las Misiones
3807 Plantation Blvd, Mission, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1359 sqft
Designer finishes throughout this community. Minutes from Sharyland Schools and the parks. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, beautiful landscaping and a playground. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens and cathedral ceilings.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 07:15am
9 Units Available
The Plantation Apartments
4405 S Shary Rd, Mission, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1443 sqft
The Plantation Apartments in Mission, Texas offer a variety of luxurious one, two and three bedroom floor plans designed to perfectly fit your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:13am
Mission
8 Units Available
Plantation Phase II
4405 South Shary Road, Mission, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1443 sqft
The Plantation Apartments in Mission, Texas offer a variety of luxurious one, two and three bedroom floor plans designed to perfectly fit your lifestyle.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Palmhurst
1 Unit Available
4607 #3 Pine Meadow Dr
4607 3 Mile Line, Palmhurst, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2530 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Town Home. This rental property is fully furnished. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, built in shelving. Beautiful fireplace in Living area. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
902 S Flag Street
902 South Flag Street, Pharr, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2770 sqft
This well maintained 2 story home is located in a private gated community and ready for a growing family! Downstairs you'll find an open floor plan, all tile floors, an updated kitchen with granite countertops, 2 dining rooms, 2 living rooms,

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3112 Salvador Avenue
3112 Salvador Avenue, Edinburg, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2453 sqft
Spacious home offers 4 bed, 3 bath. With more than 2453 square feet of living space, attached 2 car garage in a Gated subdivision, quiet family friendly neighborhood with a spacious backyard..

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5137 Lost Creek Lane
5137 Lost Creek Ln, Hidalgo County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1704 sqft
The Escondido neighborhood you dreamed of, with quiet tree lined streets, new, well kept homes and lawns, friendly people and children laughing. The BRAND NEW house has 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in McAllen, TX

McAllen apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

