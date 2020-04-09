All apartments in McAllen
Last updated May 22 2020 at 3:02 AM

6113 N 8th Street

6113 North 8th Street · (956) 949-9337
Location

6113 North 8th Street, McAllen, TX 78504

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,930

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2344 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hot tub
bbq/grill
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
hot tub
Whether you are starting a family or want to cozy up to a warm home after a long day of work, this is the accommodation you are looking for! The luxurious four-bedroom apartment will snuggle you up throughout the night and the fresh paint and laminated flooring & tile will keep you vibrant & productive during the day. A home is a vibe and with this home, you will always be attracting the right energy with a house full of sunshine. And if you need a weekend getaway? Look no further away than your Master bedroom that comes with a Jacuzzi Tub. The warm water bubbling your body is no different from a spa experience at the finest resorts. If you'd like to have friends and family over, your home comes with a minibar & a brand new fridge to keep your drinks frozen. For our fellow Texans, Sundays are incomplete without BBQ & we've got you covered with not just 1 private patio, but 2! Lastly, your home needs are taken care of with an installed Washer & Dryer to keep you looking slick & smart!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6113 N 8th Street have any available units?
6113 N 8th Street has a unit available for $1,930 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in McAllen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McAllen Rent Report.
What amenities does 6113 N 8th Street have?
Some of 6113 N 8th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6113 N 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
6113 N 8th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6113 N 8th Street pet-friendly?
No, 6113 N 8th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McAllen.
Does 6113 N 8th Street offer parking?
No, 6113 N 8th Street does not offer parking.
Does 6113 N 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6113 N 8th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6113 N 8th Street have a pool?
No, 6113 N 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 6113 N 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 6113 N 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6113 N 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6113 N 8th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
