6113 N 8th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hot tub bbq/grill refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill hot tub

Whether you are starting a family or want to cozy up to a warm home after a long day of work, this is the accommodation you are looking for! The luxurious four-bedroom apartment will snuggle you up throughout the night and the fresh paint and laminated flooring & tile will keep you vibrant & productive during the day. A home is a vibe and with this home, you will always be attracting the right energy with a house full of sunshine. And if you need a weekend getaway? Look no further away than your Master bedroom that comes with a Jacuzzi Tub. The warm water bubbling your body is no different from a spa experience at the finest resorts. If you'd like to have friends and family over, your home comes with a minibar & a brand new fridge to keep your drinks frozen. For our fellow Texans, Sundays are incomplete without BBQ & we've got you covered with not just 1 private patio, but 2! Lastly, your home needs are taken care of with an installed Washer & Dryer to keep you looking slick & smart!