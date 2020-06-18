4509 Ensenada Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Your dream new home is ready for you! Luxury designed contemporary with a lot of upgrades home in the city of McAllen. Kitchen chef's dream with a huge kitchen island, nice backsplash plenty of white cabinets, and very spacious walk-in pantry. Utility room with sink in first level, 4th bedroom with a full bath in first level, stunning mock electric fireplace in living room, with entertaining bar. Beautiful wood-look tile all throughout the first level, and laminated wood on second level. Very sophisticated glass handrail with open view to the first level, several fans all over the house. Beautiful ceiling in Master bedroom, very spacious master bathroom with double vanity, garden tub and stall shower separated, & a large walk-in closet. Jack-n-jill in second and third bedroom. Florida room to relax with a view to the backyard. Plus an Studio/Office. Stop looking, we've your new home!