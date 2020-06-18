All apartments in McAllen
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:06 AM

4509 Ensenada Ave

4509 Ensenada Ave · (210) 216-4380
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4509 Ensenada Ave, McAllen, TX 78504

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3840 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Your dream new home is ready for you! Luxury designed contemporary with a lot of upgrades home in the city of McAllen. Kitchen chef's dream with a huge kitchen island, nice backsplash plenty of white cabinets, and very spacious walk-in pantry. Utility room with sink in first level, 4th bedroom with a full bath in first level, stunning mock electric fireplace in living room, with entertaining bar. Beautiful wood-look tile all throughout the first level, and laminated wood on second level. Very sophisticated glass handrail with open view to the first level, several fans all over the house. Beautiful ceiling in Master bedroom, very spacious master bathroom with double vanity, garden tub and stall shower separated, & a large walk-in closet. Jack-n-jill in second and third bedroom. Florida room to relax with a view to the backyard. Plus an Studio/Office. Stop looking, we've your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4509 Ensenada Ave have any available units?
4509 Ensenada Ave has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in McAllen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McAllen Rent Report.
What amenities does 4509 Ensenada Ave have?
Some of 4509 Ensenada Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4509 Ensenada Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4509 Ensenada Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4509 Ensenada Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4509 Ensenada Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McAllen.
Does 4509 Ensenada Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4509 Ensenada Ave does offer parking.
Does 4509 Ensenada Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4509 Ensenada Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4509 Ensenada Ave have a pool?
No, 4509 Ensenada Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4509 Ensenada Ave have accessible units?
No, 4509 Ensenada Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4509 Ensenada Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4509 Ensenada Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
