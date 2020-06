Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful and well maintained - 3 Bedroom + Study/Office/ 2 bath home with huge backyard. Ceramic tile floors throughout home. Nice large bedrooms and living area. Huge backyard. Landlord pays for lawn maintenance and mowing twice a month.



To schedule an appointment to see this home, please call (956) 383-8158 or email at neighconcepts@aol.com



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/mcallen-tx?lid=11816969



(RLNE5652640)