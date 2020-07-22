Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

89 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Lake Bryan, TX

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Lake Bryan should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It's crucial to find an apartment that'll work for both you and y... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Lakewood Estates
5706 Paseo Place
5706 Paseo Pl, Lake Bryan, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1870 sqft
The Devonhurst II floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 06:19 PM
7 Units Available
Retreat at 2818
3301 Providence Ave, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$659
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Retreat at 2818 offers affordable apartments in Bryan, Texas, right outside of College Station, Texas. Our community provides a convenient apartment living experience rivaled by no other property in the Bryan/College Station area.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
East Side
604 East 27th St.
604 East 27th Street, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
2008 sqft
604 East 27th St.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Bryan
305 West 27th Street
305 West 27th Street, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
740 sqft
The Dechiro has 20 residential lofts on the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd floors.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
2108 Forge Hill Road
2108 Forge Hill Road, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1235 sqft
Available August 10th. Well maintained Home In Cottage Grove Subdivision. Great little community only 10 minutes to campus and a straight shot to campus. Refrigerator,gas stove, built-in dishwasher, microwave & separate breakfast area.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Carver-Kemp
1012 Marquis Drive
1012 Marquis Dr, Bryan, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2039 sqft
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Carver-Kemp
2000 Oakwood Forest Drive
2000 Oakwood Forest Dr, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1701 sqft
The Reveille plan - The first floor of this home is a great family gathering area. There is a dining room area as you enter, a great open living room with views into the kitchen, and half bath conveniently near the kitchen and living room.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Carver-Kemp
1005 Marquis Drive
1005 Marquis Dr, Bryan, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2039 sqft
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Carver-Kemp
1115 Crossing Drive
1115 Crossing Dr, Bryan, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2039 sqft
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
1005 Rice Drive
1005 Rice Dr, Bryan, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2039 sqft
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Northwood
2361 N. Earl Rudder Frwy
2361 North Earl Rudder Freeway Frontage Road, Bryan, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
850 sqft
Two bedrooms with one bath, duplex, recently renovated and modernized. The home has ceramic tile flooring throughout. An updated kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Carver-Kemp
305 North Parker Ave., Unit 127
305 North Parker Avenue, Bryan, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
768 sqft
Real lofts in Downtown Bryan! Simply beautiful and like nothing else in Bryan or College station.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 06:37 PM
2 Units Available
Wolf Pen Creek District
The Grand at 1501 - Plantation Oaks
1501 Harvey Rd, College Station, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$705
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grand at 1501 - Plantation Oaks in College Station. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 06:28 PM
22 Units Available
Wolf Pen Creek District
Briarwood Apartments
1201 Harvey Rd, College Station, TX
1 Bedroom
$719
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Briarwood Apartments in College Station. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 06:36 PM
2 Units Available
Country Place
3902 College Main St, Bryan, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$780
780 sqft
Community offers 24-hour emergency maintenance, laundry centers, and convenient access to local amenities. Apartments offer ample cabinet space and energy efficient appliances. Great location close to Kyle Field and Tiki tan.
Verified

1 of 78

Last updated July 22 at 06:08 PM
$
56 Units Available
Traditions Golf Club Community
8085 at Traditions
8000 Atlas Pear Drive, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$913
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1380 sqft
Brand-new luxury apartment community in the heart of Research Valley. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with upgraded interiors, modern kitchens and oversized garden tubs. Swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 06:15 PM
$
22 Units Available
The Element at University Park
4475 Carter Creek Pkwy, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$550
695 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. The Element at University Park will spoil you with resort-style amenities, including a pavilion with outdoor ping pong and beautiful landscaping throughout.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 06:30 PM
$
9 Units Available
Hudson Trails
4150 Pendleton Dr, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tiffany Park, Cinemark Movies and the Michaels shopping center are a short drive from this community. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances and extended patios. Gated community offers covered parking and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
16 Units Available
Wolf Pen Creek District
Pearl
505 Harvey Road, College Station, TX
Studio
$575
322 sqft
1 Bedroom
$769
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
923 sqft
Chock-full of amenities, these student apartments offer on-site resident life events, 24-hour maintenance, a large green-grass park, updated kitchens, plenty of storage and proximity to bus route 22, which runs directly to Texas A&M.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:19 PM
17 Units Available
Presidio
3150 Finfeather Rd, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$507
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A comfortable place to call home, these apartments offer a 24-hour business center, high-speed internet, an over-sized hot tub and an outdoor movie theatre. Units are spacious and comfortable with plenty of storage.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
203 Davis
203 Davis Street, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1012 sqft
203 Davis Available 08/01/20 Affordable 3/1 close to everything - Nice 3/1Located in the Mid Town area of Bryan near the new Super Park. An easy bike ride to TAMU down Cavitt Street. Large Fenced yard. (RLNE5930929)

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
North Oakwood
304 Crescent Dr
304 Crescent Drive, Bryan, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
One of a Kind 2/1 House in Bryan - This charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home will not leave you disappointed.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
703 Inwood Dr.
703 Inwood Drive, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1836 sqft
703 Inwood Dr.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
South Knoll
1401 Medina Dr
1401 Medina Drive, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1778 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Available for Fall 2020! This 4 bed 2 bath house has a 2-car garage and backs up to a park. Look out the dining room windows to see the lake and some ducks! The bedrooms are large with spacious closets.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Lake Bryan, TX

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Lake Bryan should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Lake Bryan may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Lake Bryan. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

