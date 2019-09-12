1413 Merry Lane

Amenities
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/949809?source=marketing
***RENT SPECIAL $200 OFF YOUR FIRST MONTHS RENT ***
Price: $1350
Security Deposit: $1150
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1862
Bedroom: 4
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Stove
In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.
Extras: Check out this 4 bedroom 2 bath home located in the well established Westlawn community, near Moses Lake & Galveston Bay. This nice home offers a kitchen with beautiful backsplash mosaic tile & plenty of counter space. Rooms with plenty of storage space. Open floor plan. Plenty of natural lighting through out the home, the works! Submit your application today!
Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.