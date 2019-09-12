All apartments in La Marque
Last updated September 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

1413 Merry Lane

1413 Merry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1413 Merry Lane, La Marque, TX 77568

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***RENT SPECIAL $200 OFF YOUR FIRST MONTHS RENT ***

Price: $1350
Security Deposit: $1150
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1862
Bedroom: 4
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Stove

In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Extras: Check out this 4 bedroom 2 bath home located in the well established Westlawn community, near Moses Lake & Galveston Bay. This nice home offers a kitchen with beautiful backsplash mosaic tile & plenty of counter space. Rooms with plenty of storage space. Open floor plan. Plenty of natural lighting through out the home, the works! Submit your application today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1413 Merry Lane have any available units?
1413 Merry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Marque, TX.
Is 1413 Merry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1413 Merry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1413 Merry Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1413 Merry Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1413 Merry Lane offer parking?
No, 1413 Merry Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1413 Merry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1413 Merry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1413 Merry Lane have a pool?
No, 1413 Merry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1413 Merry Lane have accessible units?
No, 1413 Merry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1413 Merry Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1413 Merry Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1413 Merry Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1413 Merry Lane has units with air conditioning.

