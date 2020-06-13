Apartment List
11 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Huntsville, TX

Finding an apartment in Huntsville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:04pm
6 Units Available
The West Hill Apartments
149 Col Etheredge Blvd, Huntsville, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1249 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The West Hill Apartments in Huntsville. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1925 L 1/2
1925 Avenue L 1/2, Huntsville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$925
1925 L 1/2 Available 07/01/20 House close to SHSU - House close to SHSU. (RLNE4147170)

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2610 Chimney Rock
2610 Chimney Rock Road, Huntsville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1272 sqft
2610 Chimney Rock Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom House - This brick house has lots of space in each bedroom and a large fenced back yard. Great for lounging or having a few friends over! 2 car garage keeps your car cool during our Texas summers.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1019 12th Street
1019 12th Street, Huntsville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
Downtown Loft - Private entrance and reserved parking. (RLNE3533479)

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
129 Bolero Way
129 & 131 Bolero Way, Huntsville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1382 sqft
The Ranch at Sam Houston - This is a 2-story 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom house with 2 bedrooms and baths upstairs and 1 bedroom and bath downstairs. There is carpet in the bedrooms and tile in the kitchen, dining, and living rooms.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1414 Hillpine St
1414 Hillpine St, Huntsville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
Available 07/02/20 MAKE THIS 2.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
904 Ave J
904 Avenue J, Huntsville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
904 Ave J - This is a Dan Phillips house so everything in it is unique. Close to Mance Park Junior High and just blocks form down town and Sam Houston State University. This house is great for a small family or college students.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
111 Bolero Way
111 Bolero Way, Huntsville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1327 sqft
111 Bolero Way Available 08/01/20 Ranch at Sam Houston - 3 bedroom 3 bath at the Ranch. (RLNE5781412)

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
105 Yegua - 107
105 Yegua Cir, Huntsville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1382 sqft
All appliances included, pets on a case by case. This 3bdrm 3bath is a must see! Call Today to view this spacious unit. This 3 bedroom/3 bath duplex is conveniently located to SHSU, shopping, dining, and more.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
3115 Montgomery
3115 Montgomery Rd, Huntsville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$775
1000 sqft
3 bedroom/1 bath home conveniently located to SHSU, HMH, shopping, and I-45. Open kitchen/dining; large covered porch/patio; washer-dryer hook-ups. This home has original wood flooring.
Results within 10 miles of Huntsville

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
875 FM 1696 West E-6
875 Farm-to-Market Road 1696, Walker County, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
528 sqft
Available for August 2020 move in. This newer 1- bedroom property is located in a "horse friendly" property just west of Huntsville. High ceilings, granite kitchen countertops, open living/kitchen, and washer & dryer connections.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
875 FM 1696 Unit A
875 FM 1696 Rd W, Walker County, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
764 sqft
Bring the horses! This horse- friendly property includes duplexes 2 bedrooms with attached stalls and 1-bedroom units that have optional turnout areas w/loafing sheds for lease.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Huntsville, TX

Finding an apartment in Huntsville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

