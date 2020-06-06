526 Trails End Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage

Welcome home to Trails End! This single story four bedroom, three and a half bath home is located in the heart of the Memorial Villages. The natural lighting shines in the formal living, dining, large den off the kitchen. The master suite includes an office off the bedroom, remodeled bathroom with marble counters and a large walk-in closet. It also features an enormous game-room with fireplace secluded in the back of the home with floor to ceiling windows overlooking the lush yard and sparking pool. Zoned to the amazing Spring Branch Schools. The property is currently tenant occupied and will be available for lease on August 1st. The showings will start on July 1st, please reach out to listing agent for any questions.