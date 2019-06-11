10825 Long Shadow Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking bbq/grill

Boasting stunning curb appeal & a premium location on a tree-lined street with desirable privacy & stunning backyard, this enchanting home is tucked away in the highly sought Hunters Creek, zoned to Spring Branch ISD schools! This remodeled & updated 4BD/2BA home stuns from the moment you enter into the vast open concept layout defined by gorgeous tile floors, alongside a separate formal dining room. There's more than enough room to stretch out & cook in the spacious dine-in kitchen, complete with stainless appliances, granite counters & pendant lighting over a large breakfast bar. This space stretches out to the private patio & large fenced yard for grilling or entertaining. Enter into the tremendous master suite that provides a private escape with double closets, plus updated bath with custom tiled walk-in shower. This bath & the other full bath has been remodeled with granite counters & designer tile & hardware, while each of the bedrooms are beautifully rendered in wood floors.