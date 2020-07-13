26 Apartments under $800 for rent in Humble, TX

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
$
9 Units Available
Humble
Parkside Apartments
8455 Will Clayton Pky, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
929 sqft
Make your home in Humble, Texas, where youll live in tranquility with access to the city right outside your door. Our apartments, nestled in a suburban setting, offer quick access to downtown Humble as well as happening Houston.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
$
5 Units Available
Humble
Bender Hollow
424 S Bender Ave, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$789
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
963 sqft
Refreshing pool and tanning deck with lounge chairs. Private patio or balcony in all homes. Fast access to US-59/Eastex Freeway and George Bush Intercontinental Airport.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
12 Units Available
Stoneleigh at Kenswick
19800 Kenswick Dr, Humble, TX
Studio
$741
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$843
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,028
934 sqft
Close to the Deerbrook Mall, several golf courses and the George Bush Airport. Hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry in all units. Residents have access to gym, pool, garage and dog park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
6 Units Available
Humble
The Pines at Humble Park
412 S Bender Ave, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$776
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable homes with details like hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Sparkling pool tanning deck, and gazebo. Immediate access to US-59/Eastex Freeway
Results within 5 miles of Humble
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
$
8 Units Available
George Bush Intercontinental Airport
Northlake Manor
6910 Old North Belt Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$789
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1143 sqft
Recently renovated units offer hardwood flooring, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include swimming pool, optional reserved parking and internet-equipped business center. Located conveniently near Interstate 69.
Results within 10 miles of Humble
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
44 Units Available
North Park Forest
La Monterra
310 Parramatta Ln, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$665
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
870 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at La Monterra in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
5 Units Available
North Park Forest
Highland Cross Apartments
411 Highland Cross Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1037 sqft
Large apartments with 11-foot ceilings, air conditioning, private patio/balcony and washer/dryer in unit. Community has a soccer field, hot tub, playbround and sparkling swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
Greater Greenspoint
Biscayne at CityView
17050 Imperial Valley Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$550
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
920 sqft
1-2 bedroom units come with patio or balcony and air conditioning. Premises offer playground, pool, on-site laundry and tennis court. Dogs and cats welcome. Nearby bus stop makes commuting and errands easy.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:21pm
11 Units Available
Greater Greenspoint
Breckenridge
535 Seminar Dr, Houston, TX
Studio
$460
368 sqft
1 Bedroom
$535
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$735
954 sqft
Conveniently situated in the Greater Greenspoint neighborhood of Houston near West Hardy Road and East Hardy Street. Perfectly landscaped community with tennis and volleyball courts. On-site laundry and parking.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
15 Units Available
Greater Greenspoint
Rockridge Station
855 Greens Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$640
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
938 sqft
1-2 bedroom units available in cozy, neighborly atmosphere. Dishwasher, in-unit laundry, and large walk-in closets. Scenic courtyard and pool. Internet access included. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
2 Units Available
Greater Greenspoint
Amherst at CityView
17103 Imperial Valley Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$650
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
822 sqft
Modern apartments in a friendly community with laundry room and swimming pool. Spacious units come with dishwasher, oven, and carpets. On-site parking for residents. Close to I-45.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
4 Units Available
Greater Greenspoint
Rockridge Bend
770 Greens Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$575
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, pet-friendly units with all appliances, air conditioning, fireplace, patio/balcony, and walk-in closets. On-site volleyball court, pool, carport, and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Close to parks, shopping, cafes, and walking trails.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
15 Units Available
Greater Greenspoint
Salado
1000 Greens Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$565
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
959 sqft
Perfect Greater Greenspoint location with easy access to downtown Houston. Free-form swimming pool and gated entrance for added security. Spacious floor plans, w/d hook up and modern renovations.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
5 Units Available
Porterwood Apartments
24270 FM 1314 Rd, Porter Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
$752
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$983
890 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
13 Units Available
Greater Greenspoint
Serena Forest
12603 Northborough Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$520
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
930 sqft
Interstate 45 offers easy access to Bush Intercontinental Airport and major freeways. Residents can relax poolside or have a cookout with friends. Units include walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
12 Units Available
Greater Greenspoint
Rockridge Springs
17435 Imperial Valley Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$550
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$735
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$905
1030 sqft
Deluxe units feature convenient in-unit laundry and luxurious patio/balcony. Immaculate grounds with two in-ground pools. Enjoy maintenance-free living in the heart of Houston. Pet friendly. 24-hour emergency maintenance service.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
6 Units Available
Serena Village Apartments
501 Greens Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$785
909 sqft
These charming Durham apartments feature many new amenities, including swimming pool and carports. The pet-friendly community boasts units complete with dishwashers, garbage disposals and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
1 Unit Available
Greater Greenspoint
Crescent at CityView
1100 Langwick Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$645
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated near hiking trails and a water playground, this complex is perfect for those with kids, cats and dogs. While at home, tenants can lounge at the pool, play volleyball or enjoy the other amenities.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:01pm
13 Units Available
East Little York
Villas on the Green
9603 Homestead Rd, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$619
840 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$845
1214 sqft
Three- and four-bed apartments located on Homestead Road, Houston. Parking, air conditioning, 24-hour maintenance, patio or balcony, accessible, playground, smoke-free units. Pets not allowed.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
2 Units Available
Eastex - Jensen
Dodson Place
3201 Laura Koppe Road, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$765
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Your future home awaits you. Dodson Place apartment homes are your paradise away from the rush of everyday living. Just minutes to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment with quick access to Eastex Freeway and the 610 loop.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
4 Units Available
Candleridge Park
1601 Wooded Pine Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Kitchens in all floor plans include pantries. Package receiving and on-site laundry. Sparkling swimming pool with tanning deck. Reach Hardy Toll Road within minutes.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
40 Units Available
Greater Greenspoint
Casa Verde
2 Goodson Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$784
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1206 sqft
Welcome home to Casa Verde. We are an amazing apartment home community located in beautiful Houston, Texas. Conveniently located nearby are the Greenspoint Mall, delicious local dining, and ample shopping opportunities.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
13 Units Available
Greater Greenspoint
North Park
90 Northpoint Drive, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
581 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
846 sqft
This charming community is near public transportation and the Bush Intercontinental Airport. On-site amenities include a pool, laundry facilities and green space. Homes offer big windows, lots of storage and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
1 Unit Available
Rockridge Square
17715 Wayforest Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$620
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large patio space, plus fireplaces and walk-in closets included with all floor plans. Two swimming pools flanked by sundeck for lounging. Fast access to Hardy Toll Road and Beltway 8.

July 2020 Humble Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Humble Rent Report. Humble rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Humble rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Humble rents declined moderately over the past month

Humble rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Humble stand at $1,048 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,283 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Humble's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of -0.1%, but lags the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Houston Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Humble over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Houston metro for which we have data, 9 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Sugar Land has the most expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,534; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%.

    Humble rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Humble, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Humble is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have varied, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in Dallas whereas rents have fallen 0.1% in Austin.
    • Humble's median two-bedroom rent of $1,283 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Humble fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Las Vegas (+0.6%), and Memphis (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Humble than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Humble.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Houston
    $840
    $1,030
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Pasadena
    $830
    $1,020
    0
    1.3%
    Pearland
    $1,100
    $1,350
    -0.5%
    -0.3%
    League City
    $1,210
    $1,480
    0.4%
    -1.2%
    Sugar Land
    $1,250
    $1,530
    -0.8%
    -1.4%
    Baytown
    $870
    $1,070
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    Missouri City
    $1,170
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Conroe
    $890
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    -0.6%
    Spring
    $1,120
    $1,370
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Galveston
    $890
    $1,080
    0.2%
    -0.3%
    Texas City
    $900
    $1,100
    0
    0.4%
    Rosenberg
    $840
    $1,030
    0.3%
    -3.1%
    Lake Jackson
    $770
    $940
    0.1%
    -3.8%
    Stafford
    $1,020
    $1,240
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    Humble
    $1,050
    $1,280
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Richmond
    $1,000
    $1,220
    0.1%
    -1%
    Tomball
    $1,000
    $1,230
    0.3%
    1.8%
    Webster
    $1,000
    $1,230
    0.1%
    -1.4%
    Magnolia
    $970
    $1,180
    0.4%
    -1.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

