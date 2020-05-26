All apartments in Horseshoe Bay
Find more places like 100 Bay Point.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horseshoe Bay, TX
/
100 Bay Point
Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:28 PM

100 Bay Point

100 Bay Point Drive · (512) 755-5907
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Horseshoe Bay
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

100 Bay Point Drive, Horseshoe Bay, TX 78657

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit #11 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1243 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Rent INCLUDES Water, Sewer, Trash & Landscaping. Escape townhomes are very popular because they offer what many clients need: Single level, two bedrooms, two baths, one car garage with room for golf cart storage. This unit was completely remodeled in May 2020 (including all new sliding and exterior doors, lighting, and ceiling fans.) It boasts a bright, fresh kitchen and an open plan with sight lines to dining and living areas! Large stone patio in back has room for grilling and entertaining with large shade trees, and this complex is surrounded by beautiful waterfront homes on Lake LBJ! The Escapes are walking distance to many of the Resorts amenities, and convenient to city businesses. Being leased with all appliances, including kitchen fridge, electric stove, dishwasher, and washer/dryer. These properties are seldom available for lease or for sale! Available June 1st. Call Agent for tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Bay Point have any available units?
100 Bay Point has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 100 Bay Point have?
Some of 100 Bay Point's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Bay Point currently offering any rent specials?
100 Bay Point isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Bay Point pet-friendly?
No, 100 Bay Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horseshoe Bay.
Does 100 Bay Point offer parking?
Yes, 100 Bay Point does offer parking.
Does 100 Bay Point have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 Bay Point offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Bay Point have a pool?
No, 100 Bay Point does not have a pool.
Does 100 Bay Point have accessible units?
No, 100 Bay Point does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Bay Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Bay Point has units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Bay Point have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 Bay Point does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 100 Bay Point?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Horseshoe Bay 2 BedroomsHorseshoe Bay 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Horseshoe Bay Apartments with BalconyHorseshoe Bay Apartments with Garage
Horseshoe Bay Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TX
Bulverde, TXWimberley, TXFredericksburg, TXBurnet, TXKingsland, TXCanyon Lake, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity