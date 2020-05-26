100 Bay Point

Amenities

Rent INCLUDES Water, Sewer, Trash & Landscaping. Escape townhomes are very popular because they offer what many clients need: Single level, two bedrooms, two baths, one car garage with room for golf cart storage. This unit was completely remodeled in May 2020 (including all new sliding and exterior doors, lighting, and ceiling fans.) It boasts a bright, fresh kitchen and an open plan with sight lines to dining and living areas! Large stone patio in back has room for grilling and entertaining with large shade trees, and this complex is surrounded by beautiful waterfront homes on Lake LBJ! The Escapes are walking distance to many of the Resorts amenities, and convenient to city businesses. Being leased with all appliances, including kitchen fridge, electric stove, dishwasher, and washer/dryer. These properties are seldom available for lease or for sale! Available June 1st. Call Agent for tour.