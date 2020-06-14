Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:01 AM

12 Apartments for rent in Hitchcock, TX with garage

Hitchcock apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
The Life at Emerald Oaks
7440 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX
1 Bedroom
$973
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1035 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Emerald Oaks, located in Hitchcock, TX. Our spacious apartment homes were designed with you in mind! We are delighted to offer six floor plan options with one, two, and three bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Hitchcock
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:06am
48 Units Available
The Five Points at Texas Apartments
2902 Texas Ave, Texas City, TX
Studio
$799
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$914
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
800 sqft
Welcome to The Five Points at Texas Apartments, a premier apartment community in Texas City, Texas. As a resident of The Five Points at Texas Apartments, you will be pleased to take advantage of endless comfort while enjoying affordable living.
Results within 10 miles of Hitchcock
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
29 Units Available
Cortland League City
1751 W Walker St, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,021
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,416
1417 sqft
YOUR TOUR OPTIONS: We are offering in-person tours or live video tours (e.g. FaceTime or Duo) by appointment only. We also have pre-recorded tours of many popular floor plans on our community website and Facebook page.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
26 Units Available
Victory North
2205 W Walker St, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,094
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1434 sqft
A resort-like pool, bark park and courtyards. Granite countertops, walk-in closets and nine-foot-high ceilings. Apartments are near exciting Kemah Boardwalk and convenient to I-45, SH 146 and SH 96.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
Avenues at Tuscan Lakes
1805 S Egret Bay Blvd, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,148
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1507 sqft
Located just outside the Galveston Corridor. Floor plans include modern kitchens, spacious bathrooms and private patios or balconies. Utility rooms feature washer and dryers. On-site saltwater swimming pool and pet park with leash-free area.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
13 Units Available
Century South Shore
2800 E League City Pkwy, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,078
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,543
1292 sqft
Conveniently located off I-45 and within easy reach of downtown Houston. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry amenities. Residential community offers a gym, media room, volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
$
Clear Creek Crossing
21 Units Available
Riverbend
301 N Wesley Dr, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$929
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1445 sqft
The Riverbend Houston Apartments in southern Houston offer serene living within reach of the urban center. Amenities include garden tubs, high ceilings, bay windows and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Clear Creek Crossing
21 Units Available
Marina Bend at Clear Creek Apartments
350 N Wesley Dr, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1093 sqft
Fresh apartment designs featuring maple cabinetry, modern appliances, slab granite counters and working kitchen islands. Community amenities include pool, laundry facilities and fitness center. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 1 at 02:31pm
6 Units Available
Amalfi at Tuscan Lakes
1450 E League City Pkwy, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1429 sqft
Located near some of League City's most popular attractions, including Space Center Houston and Armand Bayou Nature Center. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, island kitchens with granite countertops, walk-in closets and private balconies or patios.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated November 24 at 07:36pm
5 Units Available
Sorrento at Tuscan Lakes
1455 Louisiana Ave, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Kemah and Clear Lake. Also close to Galveston Bay, with its many boutiques and seafront restaurants. Floor plans feature 9-foot ceilings, full-view patio or balcony doors, granite countertops and luxurious bathrooms.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
668 Fallow Lane
668 Fallow Lane, Alvin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1374 sqft
This one-story, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom home is a beauty. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, garage, and a fenced backyard. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
700 Fallow Lane
700 Fallow Lane, Alvin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1392 sqft
Explore The Duffy 1392, a beautiful 1392 sq. ft., 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, two-story home. This open floorplan provides the perfect amount of space and luxury that will satisfy your design choices and personal style.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Hitchcock, TX

Hitchcock apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

