1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:20 PM
32 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hitchcock, TX
7 Units Available
The Life at Emerald Oaks
7440 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX
1 Bedroom
$973
648 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Emerald Oaks, located in Hitchcock, TX. Our spacious apartment homes were designed with you in mind! We are delighted to offer six floor plan options with one, two, and three bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Hitchcock
Campeche Cove
20 Units Available
The Club of the Isle
3433 Cove View Blvd, Galveston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,119
795 sqft
All units updated with granite countertops and other amenities. Residents host community-binding events very often using the on-site pool, clubhouse, and sand volleyball court as possible venues.
Central City
8 Units Available
Stewart's Landing
3002 69th St, Galveston, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
640 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
4 Units Available
Lakewood
2410 24th St N, Texas City, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
580 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lakewood in Texas City. View photos, descriptions and more!
7 Units Available
Coral Manor
729 5th Avenue North, Texas City, TX
1 Bedroom
$749
600 sqft
COMFORT MEETS QUALITY AT CORAL MANOR
48 Units Available
The Five Points at Texas Apartments
2902 Texas Ave, Texas City, TX
1 Bedroom
$914
650 sqft
Welcome to The Five Points at Texas Apartments, a premier apartment community in Texas City, Texas. As a resident of The Five Points at Texas Apartments, you will be pleased to take advantage of endless comfort while enjoying affordable living.
Pirates Cove
35 Units Available
Campeche Cove
3428 Cove View Blvd, Galveston, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
631 sqft
Affordable residential community within walking distance of the beach. Interior upgrades include raised panel cabinets, faux wood flooring, brushed nickel fixtures, and stainless steel appliances.
Offatts Bayou
48 Units Available
Island Bay Resort Apartment Homes
7400 Jones Dr, Galveston, TX
1 Bedroom
$892
661 sqft
Perfect location close to Scholes International Airport and Lake Madeline. Beautiful community in walking distance to Moody Gardens and Schlitterbahn. Business center and 24-hour gym. Large apartments with modern finishes.
9 Units Available
Pointe Ann
1225 10th St N, Texas City, TX
1 Bedroom
$747
650 sqft
EXPERIENCE THE QUALITY LIFESTYLE OF POINTE ANN
3 Units Available
The Veranda
3700 9th Ave N, Texas City, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
715 sqft
Easy access to Galveston Island, the Clear Lake area, and the Kemah Waterfront through the nearby Highway 146. Very close proximity to nearby shops, dining, and parks.
17 Units Available
Stone Ridge
1115 Highway 146 N, Texas City, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
590 sqft
Modern kitchens feature updated appliances. Pristine landscaping surrounds a resort-style pool and hot tub. Pet-friendly, with no weight restrictions on dogs. Immediate access to Emmett F Lowry Expressway.
Results within 10 miles of Hitchcock
27 Units Available
Victory North
2205 W Walker St, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,094
749 sqft
A resort-like pool, bark park and courtyards. Granite countertops, walk-in closets and nine-foot-high ceilings. Apartments are near exciting Kemah Boardwalk and convenient to I-45, SH 146 and SH 96.
Central City
9 Units Available
Captain's Landing
3102 69th St, Galveston, TX
1 Bedroom
$724
619 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
10 Units Available
Steeplechase Apartments
2400 South Loop 35 Bypass, Alvin, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
771 sqft
A family-friendly community with fenced pools and a modern playground. Near the intersection of Rte. 6 and Rte. 35, within easy commute to downtown Houston.
13 Units Available
Century South Shore
2800 E League City Pkwy, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,090
678 sqft
Conveniently located off I-45 and within easy reach of downtown Houston. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry amenities. Residential community offers a gym, media room, volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
17 Units Available
Beacon Lakes Apartments
555 FM Rd 646, Dickinson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,045
900 sqft
Nine-foot ceilings and hardwood floors define the inside, while an on-site gym, coffee bar, and private patios and balconies are showcased outside. Designated picnic areas are available. Beacon Lakes Golf Club only steps away.
Clear Creek Crossing
21 Units Available
Riverbend
301 N Wesley Dr, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$929
839 sqft
The Riverbend Houston Apartments in southern Houston offer serene living within reach of the urban center. Amenities include garden tubs, high ceilings, bay windows and granite countertops.
University of Texas Medical Branch
17 Units Available
Villa Marina
210 Strand St, Galveston, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
Located just minutes from the University of Texas. Amenities include high-speed wired internet, community laundry, swimming pool, and clubhouse. Pet-friendly units with faux-granite counters and tile floors.
29 Units Available
Cortland League City
1751 W Walker St, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,021
772 sqft
YOUR TOUR OPTIONS: We are offering in-person tours or live video tours (e.g. FaceTime or Duo) by appointment only. We also have pre-recorded tours of many popular floor plans on our community website and Facebook page.
Lindale
51 Units Available
Carelton Courtyard
215 Market St, Galveston, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
605 sqft
Carelton Courtyard Apartments in Galveston, Texas will enrich your lifestyle with distinctive apartment living.
Lake Madeline
13 Units Available
Ashton Place Apartments
3219 69th St, Galveston, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
Great location just a block from the seawall and close to dining, shopping and nightlife. Two sparkling pools, playground and sundeck. Modern kitchens with Cherry and Walnut cabinets.
Lasker Park
20 Units Available
Park at Cedar Lawn Apartments
4400 Avenue N, Galveston, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
820 sqft
In the heart of Galveston Island just blocks from Seawall Boulevard and the Galveston pier, a 1930s Marine Corps hospital was transformed into charming apartments. Recently renovated interiors feature upgraded cabinets and granite counters.
Clear Creek Crossing
21 Units Available
Marina Bend at Clear Creek Apartments
350 N Wesley Dr, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
722 sqft
Fresh apartment designs featuring maple cabinetry, modern appliances, slab granite counters and working kitchen islands. Community amenities include pool, laundry facilities and fitness center. Pet friendly.
20 Units Available
Avenues at Tuscan Lakes
1805 S Egret Bay Blvd, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,148
822 sqft
Located just outside the Galveston Corridor. Floor plans include modern kitchens, spacious bathrooms and private patios or balconies. Utility rooms feature washer and dryers. On-site saltwater swimming pool and pet park with leash-free area.
