All apartments in Hilshire Village
Find more places like 7919 Hilshire Green Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hilshire Village, TX
/
7919 Hilshire Green Drive
Last updated May 14 2019 at 5:26 PM

7919 Hilshire Green Drive

7919 Hilshire Green Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7919 Hilshire Green Drive, Hilshire Village, TX 77055
Hilshire Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Never Flooded & Move In Ready! This 3 bedroom + FULL GARAGE APARTMENT 3.5 bath stunner in Hilshire Village boasts large living spaces, a remodeled kitchen, manicured yard and patio. The 1 bedroom garage apartment with full kitchen & bath, is perfect for an added play area, office space or for extended guest stays. Hilshire Green, known for it's quiet cul-de-sac with a strong sense of community, provides easy access to I-10, Houston business hubs, shopping, restaurants and is zoned to some of the best schools in Spring Branch ISD; Valley Oaks Elem, Spring Branch Middle and Memorial High School. Always feel safe in your own home, or away on vacation with 24 HOUR PATROL BY SPRING VALLEY VILLAGE PD!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7919 Hilshire Green Drive have any available units?
7919 Hilshire Green Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hilshire Village, TX.
What amenities does 7919 Hilshire Green Drive have?
Some of 7919 Hilshire Green Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7919 Hilshire Green Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7919 Hilshire Green Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7919 Hilshire Green Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7919 Hilshire Green Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hilshire Village.
Does 7919 Hilshire Green Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7919 Hilshire Green Drive offers parking.
Does 7919 Hilshire Green Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7919 Hilshire Green Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7919 Hilshire Green Drive have a pool?
No, 7919 Hilshire Green Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7919 Hilshire Green Drive have accessible units?
No, 7919 Hilshire Green Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7919 Hilshire Green Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7919 Hilshire Green Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7919 Hilshire Green Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7919 Hilshire Green Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TX
Texas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXBellaire, TXJersey Village, TXCinco Ranch, TXRichmond, TXPecan Grove, TXManvel, TX
Tomball, TXAlvin, TXChannelview, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXLa Porte, TXCrosby, TXNassau Bay, TXBrookshire, TXSeabrook, TXDickinson, TXDayton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine