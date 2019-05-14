7919 Hilshire Green Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Never Flooded & Move In Ready! This 3 bedroom + FULL GARAGE APARTMENT 3.5 bath stunner in Hilshire Village boasts large living spaces, a remodeled kitchen, manicured yard and patio. The 1 bedroom garage apartment with full kitchen & bath, is perfect for an added play area, office space or for extended guest stays. Hilshire Green, known for it's quiet cul-de-sac with a strong sense of community, provides easy access to I-10, Houston business hubs, shopping, restaurants and is zoned to some of the best schools in Spring Branch ISD; Valley Oaks Elem, Spring Branch Middle and Memorial High School. Always feel safe in your own home, or away on vacation with 24 HOUR PATROL BY SPRING VALLEY VILLAGE PD!