Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities

Four bedroom with huge family kitchen with granite, two eating areas, new bath, new flooring, roof, windows, and fenced backyard, Don't let this house slip away. House is also for sale. Must have 500 credit score and make 3x the amount of rent.