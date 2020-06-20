6314 Guinevere Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher furnished garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access

Mid-Century and Contemporary Modern Duplex Home 2 Bedroom / 2.5 Baths - Quiet / Peaceful / Privacy with Garage (Medical District)



Nestled in the perfect location in Harlingen, TX with access to expressway without the noise, our homes boast the best of living in the Rio Grande Valley.



Beautiful open floor concept with 9' to 14' ceilings

- A place you can be proud to make your home

Only 1 block to US 77/83 and Ed Carey Drive.



DUPLEX FEATURES:

- No common living walls

- Energy Efficient Quality Construction

- Both Bedrooms Master Designs (14x14)

with walk-in closets in each bedroom

- 9 to 14 Foot Ceilings

- Oversized Windows

- 8' sliding doors

- Interior Patio allowing for natural light

- Energy efficient 16 seers A/C

- LED lighting and Energy Star appliances

- Tiled throughout

- 1 walk-in shower,

- 1 soaking tub with whirlpool jets

- Quartz Kitchen Bath Counters

- Quartz Chefs Island in kitchen

- Samsung Energy Star Stainless Appliances

- Laundry Room with connections Provided

- Private Interior Porch

- Furnished Option Available (please inquire)



Luscious and mature landscaping with peaceful and quiet neighbors!



All Medical Sites within 3 minute driving distance.

Example: Harlingen VA Medical Center, Harlingen Medical, Valley Baptist Medical Center, etc

Airport a mere 10 minute drive.



So many chain restaurants:

_ Starbucks

_ Jason Deli

_ Texas Roadhouse

_ Denny's Luby's

_ Sushi

_ Quiznos

_ Many others



Home amenities:

- Dishwasher

- Microwave Oven

- Refrigerator

- Samsung Stove top with convection oven



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/6314-guinevere-dr-harlingen-tx-78550-usa/e88c137c-f892-425f-a9a0-98b96c97832d



(RLNE5821513)