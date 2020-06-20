All apartments in Harlingen
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

6314 Guinevere Drive

6314 Guinevere · (855) 351-0683
Location

6314 Guinevere, Harlingen, TX 78550

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6314 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Mid-Century and Contemporary Modern Duplex Home 2 Bedroom / 2.5 Baths - Quiet / Peaceful / Privacy with Garage (Medical District)

Nestled in the perfect location in Harlingen, TX with access to expressway without the noise, our homes boast the best of living in the Rio Grande Valley.

Beautiful open floor concept with 9' to 14' ceilings
- A place you can be proud to make your home
Only 1 block to US 77/83 and Ed Carey Drive.

DUPLEX FEATURES:
- No common living walls
- Energy Efficient Quality Construction
- Both Bedrooms Master Designs (14x14)
with walk-in closets in each bedroom
- 9 to 14 Foot Ceilings
- Oversized Windows
- 8' sliding doors
- Interior Patio allowing for natural light
- Energy efficient 16 seers A/C
- LED lighting and Energy Star appliances
- Tiled throughout
- 1 walk-in shower,
- 1 soaking tub with whirlpool jets
- Quartz Kitchen Bath Counters
- Quartz Chefs Island in kitchen
- Samsung Energy Star Stainless Appliances
- Laundry Room with connections Provided
- Private Interior Porch
- Furnished Option Available (please inquire)

Luscious and mature landscaping with peaceful and quiet neighbors!

All Medical Sites within 3 minute driving distance.
Example: Harlingen VA Medical Center, Harlingen Medical, Valley Baptist Medical Center, etc
Airport a mere 10 minute drive.

So many chain restaurants:
_ Starbucks
_ Jason Deli
_ Texas Roadhouse
_ Denny's Luby's
_ Sushi
_ Quiznos
_ Many others

Home amenities:
- Dishwasher
- Microwave Oven
- Refrigerator
- Samsung Stove top with convection oven

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/6314-guinevere-dr-harlingen-tx-78550-usa/e88c137c-f892-425f-a9a0-98b96c97832d

(RLNE5821513)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

