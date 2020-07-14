Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave walk in closets Property Amenities business center gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly bbq/grill clubhouse coffee bar guest parking

Welcome home to Reata Apartment Homes in Harlingen, Texas. We are conveniently located near state highways for a smooth commute to Corpus Christi, Brownsville and up the Rio Grande Valley. You will find several medical centers, schools, restaurants, shopping and the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley all nearby. Our beautiful community offers one and two-bedroom floor plan options featuring a gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar, interior stairways for upper floors, plush carpeting, 9-foot ceilings, and a full-size washer and dryer. Residents enjoy our picnic area with barbecues, expansive sun deck, and sparkling swimming pool. Our beautifully landscaped property offers a coffee bar, Wi-Fi, and covered or garage parking is also available. View our photo gallery or call us to schedule your personal tour and let us help you find your new home today at Reata Apartments.