Harlingen, TX
Reata Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

Reata Apartments

3102 Haine Dr · (956) 567-9305
Location

3102 Haine Dr, Harlingen, TX 78550

Price and availability

VERIFIED 24 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 521 · Avail. Aug 1

$750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 618 sqft

Unit 722 · Avail. Sep 5

$750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 618 sqft

Unit 522 · Avail. Sep 19

$750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 618 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 410 · Avail. Aug 29

$940

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 969 sqft

Unit 423 · Avail. Aug 22

$940

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1005 sqft

Unit 7211 · Avail. Sep 5

$940

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1005 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Reata Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
bbq/grill
clubhouse
coffee bar
guest parking
Welcome home to Reata Apartment Homes in Harlingen, Texas. We are conveniently located near state highways for a smooth commute to Corpus Christi, Brownsville and up the Rio Grande Valley. You will find several medical centers, schools, restaurants, shopping and the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley all nearby. Our beautiful community offers one and two-bedroom floor plan options featuring a gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar, interior stairways for upper floors, plush carpeting, 9-foot ceilings, and a full-size washer and dryer. Residents enjoy our picnic area with barbecues, expansive sun deck, and sparkling swimming pool. Our beautifully landscaped property offers a coffee bar, Wi-Fi, and covered or garage parking is also available. View our photo gallery or call us to schedule your personal tour and let us help you find your new home today at Reata Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $47 per applicant
Deposit: $250 - $300
Move-in Fees: $75 admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 0-25lbs $200 or 26lbs+ $250
fee: 0-25lbs $200 or 26lbs+ $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Open lot, reserved $30, covered $20, garage $100.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Reata Apartments have any available units?
Reata Apartments has 14 units available starting at $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Reata Apartments have?
Some of Reata Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Reata Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Reata Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Reata Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Reata Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Reata Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Reata Apartments offers parking.
Does Reata Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Reata Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Reata Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Reata Apartments has a pool.
Does Reata Apartments have accessible units?
No, Reata Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Reata Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Reata Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Reata Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Reata Apartments has units with air conditioning.
