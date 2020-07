Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse internet cafe dog park 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed

Valor at Harlingen is perfectly situated, located at the intersection of W. Lincoln Street and Palm Court Drive, just south of US-83 in Harlingen, Texas. Our residents enjoy a host of amenities including a large, resort style swimming pool, oversized bark park, barbecue area with grills, 24-hour fitness center and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Our spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes feature wood floors, built in desks and oversized closets. The chef inspired kitchens include granite countertops, gorgeous dark cabinetry and black appliances including built-in microwaves. Experience the best in apartment living and live life at Valor Apartment Homes!