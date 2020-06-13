19 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Groves, TX

If you're a fan of pecans, you'll be a fan of Groves, Texas.

Nestled on the Gulf coast of Texas, just across Sabine Lake from Louisiana, Groves is really a suburb of the Port Arthur area. A pleasant, hard-working community, the streets of Groves are lined with pecan trees that are celebrated at the yearly Texas Pecan Festival. While it is a bit of a commuter town, there is still a good sense of being neighborly, and residents tend to spend a lot of time with each other, even with the attractions of Port Arthur and Houston easily accessible.