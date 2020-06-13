Apartment List
/
TX
/
groves
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:27 PM

19 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Groves, TX

Finding an apartment in Groves that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:45pm
5 Units Available
Cambridge in the Groves
5501 W Washington Blvd, Groves, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hang your hat at Cambridge in the Groves, located in Groves, TX, and just around the corner from Groves Public Library.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5538 Craig
5538 Craig St, Groves, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1596 sqft
**RENTAL SERVICES** 5538 Craig - This four bedroom, two full bathroom house is located in Groves close to the Port Groves Golf Course. The home features carpet, tile, laminate, and wood flooring, as well as, central A/H and ceiling fans for cooling.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3185 W. Parkway
3185 W Parkway St, Groves, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
567 sqft
Nice 1/1 in Groves! - Nice and updated 1 bedroom 1 bath home in great location! This 1/1 has a nice open concept in the living and kitchen area freshly painted with modern grey and white paint colors to give it a bright space.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4821 Sue Ave
4821 Sue Ave, Groves, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1675 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4821 Sue Ave in Groves. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Groves
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
36 Units Available
Stone Creek Port Arthur
3035 Lake Arthur Dr, Port Arthur, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1021 sqft
Luxury community featuring 24-hour fitness center, resort-style pool and putting green. Apartments include full-size washer and dryer, built-in microwaves and wood-style flooring. Great neighborhood close to Babe Zaharias Golf Course, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:05pm
15 Units Available
The Avenue
2900 Nederland Ave, Nederland, TX
1 Bedroom
$934
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1032 sqft
Looking for Apartments near Beaumont? Then welcome home to The Avenue, the best-kept community in Nederland, Texas! We are conveniently located in Golden Triangle, so everything, even local employers, is literally at your fingertips! Being close to

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
2416 Avenue A
2416 Avenue A, Nederland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
884 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Home For Lease - Property Id: 300922 Check out this adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath house in Nederland. It is super cute and has been remodeled. We are pre leasing for July move in. Call today to schedule a tour.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3116 Callaway
3116 Callaway Dr, Nederland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1508 sqft
3116 Callaway - This three bedroom, two bath home is located in Nederland near Helena Avenue. This home has tile, carpet, and vinyl flooring, as well as, central A/H.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
304 Nederland Ave
304 Nederland Ave, Nederland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
Available 07/10/20 townhome for rent - Property Id: 294617 **PRE-LEASING JULY MOVE IN** Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome available for July move in.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
312 N 23rd
312 N 23rd St, Nederland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1280 sqft
312 N. 23rd - This three bedroom, two bath house is located in Nederland near Boston Avenue and Central Middle School. This home has tile and carpet flooring, as well as, central A/H. The kitchen has a built-in oven, stove top, and dishwasher.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2229 Procter Street
2229 Procter St, Port Arthur, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
1320 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2229 Procter - **$200 off the 1st full month's rent!** This old time charm is located in Port Arthur near Civic Park. There are three bedrooms and two bathrooms with a utility room that has washer and dryer connections.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
191 Hill Terrace 34
191 Hill Terrace Dr, Nederland, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
850 sqft
Unit 34 Available 07/24/20 Apartment For Rent - Property Id: 285812 *PRE-LEASING FOR JULY 10TH* Check out this cozy 2 bedrooms 1 bath apartment located at 191 Hill Terrace Dr. in Nederland.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3319 Avenue H 30
3319 Avenue H, Nederland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$875
850 sqft
Unit 30 Available 07/01/20 Apartment For Rent - Property Id: 285805 *PRE-LEASING FOR JULY 1ST*Check out this cozy 2 bedrooms 1 bath apartment located at 3319 Avenue H in Nederland.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3500 32nd Rear
3500 32nd St, Port Arthur, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$725
420 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice efficiency unit in Port Arthur! - Looking to downsize? This cute and efficient property will help you do just that! This property offers a gas stove and refrigerator for all your kitchen needs, as well as window unit cooling.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2722 Ruth Ln
2722 Ruth Ln, Port Neches, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1917 sqft
COMING SOON/NOT SHOWING YET!!! Rent $1600.00 Deposit $1600.00 Spacious brick home in Port Neches, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage in PNGISD. Nice carpeting throughout, kitchen cabinets newly painted. Good size bedrooms.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3844 Procter St
3844 Procter St, Port Arthur, TX
3 Bedrooms
$900
1668 sqft
COMING SOON/NOT SHOWING YET!!! Rent $900.00 Deposit $900.00 3/1 single family home in Port Arthur. Home features lovely arched entries, ten foot ceilings and hardwood floors. Has washer/dryer hookups. Tenant pays all utilities: electricity and water.

1 of 6

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Beachway
1 Unit Available
3100 17th St
3100 17th St, Port Arthur, TX
2 Bedrooms
$695
3100 17th St, Port Arthur, TX 77642 - Now available for rent, 3100 17th St, Port Arthur, TX 77642. This home is a 2 bedroom, 1 bath; it rent's for $695 per month with a $500 deposit! Be the first one to apply at www.cramerpropertyrentals.
Results within 10 miles of Groves
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
Spurlock North Apartments
2575 N 31st St, Central Gardens, TX
1 Bedroom
$760
2 Bedrooms
$850
3 Bedrooms
$995
Located near Route 69, these spacious, modern apartments offer several different floor plans. Pool, hot tub and community game areas in the complex. Gym with both cardio and weightlifting equipment also open to residents.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
144 9th Ave
144 9th Ave, Central Gardens, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
1064 sqft
144 9th Avenue - This two bedroom, one bathroom house is located in Nederland off of Twin City Highway. The house has vinyl, and tile flooring, as well as, central A/H and ceiling fans for cooling.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
180 Rachal Ave
180 Rachal Avenue, Bridge City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1700 sqft
3bedroom 1 bath wash room yard kept
City Guide for Groves, TX

If you're a fan of pecans, you'll be a fan of Groves, Texas.

Nestled on the Gulf coast of Texas, just across Sabine Lake from Louisiana, Groves is really a suburb of the Port Arthur area. A pleasant, hard-working community, the streets of Groves are lined with pecan trees that are celebrated at the yearly Texas Pecan Festival. While it is a bit of a commuter town, there is still a good sense of being neighborly, and residents tend to spend a lot of time with each other, even with the attractions of Port Arthur and Houston easily accessible. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Groves, TX

Finding an apartment in Groves that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Groves 2 BedroomsGroves 3 BedroomsGroves Apartments with Balcony
Groves Apartments with GarageGroves Apartments with ParkingGroves Cheap Places
Groves Dog Friendly ApartmentsGroves Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Beaumont, TXLake Charles, LAPort Arthur, TXNederland, TXOrange, TX
Prien, LAWestlake, LACentral Gardens, TXBridge City, TX
Port Neches, TXMoss Bluff, LACarlyss, LASulphur, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

McNeese State University