Apartment List
/
TX
/
groves
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:24 AM

10 Apartments for rent in Groves, TX with garage

Groves apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
4821 Sue Ave
4821 Sue Ave, Groves, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1675 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4821 Sue Ave in Groves. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Groves
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
35 Units Available
Stone Creek Port Arthur
3035 Lake Arthur Dr, Port Arthur, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
1021 sqft
Luxury community featuring 24-hour fitness center, resort-style pool and putting green. Apartments include full-size washer and dryer, built-in microwaves and wood-style flooring. Great neighborhood close to Babe Zaharias Golf Course, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
15 Units Available
The Avenue
2900 Nederland Ave, Nederland, TX
1 Bedroom
$934
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1032 sqft
Looking for Apartments near Beaumont? Then welcome home to The Avenue, the best-kept community in Nederland, Texas! We are conveniently located in Golden Triangle, so everything, even local employers, is literally at your fingertips! Being close to

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
2722 Ruth Ln
2722 Ruth Ln, Port Neches, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1917 sqft
COMING SOON/NOT SHOWING YET!!! Rent $1600.00 Deposit $1600.00 Spacious brick home in Port Neches, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage in PNGISD. Nice carpeting throughout, kitchen cabinets newly painted. Good size bedrooms.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
3844 Procter St
3844 Procter St, Port Arthur, TX
3 Bedrooms
$900
1668 sqft
COMING SOON/NOT SHOWING YET!!! Rent $900.00 Deposit $900.00 3/1 single family home in Port Arthur. Home features lovely arched entries, ten foot ceilings and hardwood floors. Has washer/dryer hookups. Tenant pays all utilities: electricity and water.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
8601 Willow Bend Ct
8601 Willow Bend Ct, Port Arthur, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
2440 sqft
Beautifully arranged and very spacious garden home close to business's and shopping.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1015 Louise
1015 Louise Dr, Nederland, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2103 sqft
Well maintained home in one of Nederland's most established neighborhoods. In Nederland ISD. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included in price of rent.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
841 Oak Terrace
841 Oak Bnd, Port Neches, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1395 sqft
3 bedroom 2 full baths 2 car garage,all kitchen appliance, washer dryer hook ups Spacious town-home with a fenced in yard. Quiet Neighborhood. $1400.00 per month and a $750.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3116 Callaway
3116 Callaway Dr, Nederland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1508 sqft
3116 Callaway - This three bedroom, two bath home is located in Nederland near Helena Avenue. This home has tile, carpet, and vinyl flooring, as well as, central A/H.
Results within 10 miles of Groves

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
516 Shannon's Way
516 Shannon's Way, Bridge City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1787 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage brick home.  Kitchen includes custom cabinets and granite counter tops.  Home is tiled throughout with carpet in the bedrooms.  Separate laundry room with washer/dryer hookups, and a fireplace in the living room.
City Guide for Groves, TX

If you're a fan of pecans, you'll be a fan of Groves, Texas.

Nestled on the Gulf coast of Texas, just across Sabine Lake from Louisiana, Groves is really a suburb of the Port Arthur area. A pleasant, hard-working community, the streets of Groves are lined with pecan trees that are celebrated at the yearly Texas Pecan Festival. While it is a bit of a commuter town, there is still a good sense of being neighborly, and residents tend to spend a lot of time with each other, even with the attractions of Port Arthur and Houston easily accessible. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Groves, TX

Groves apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Groves 2 BedroomsGroves 3 BedroomsGroves Apartments with Balcony
Groves Apartments with GarageGroves Apartments with ParkingGroves Cheap Places
Groves Dog Friendly ApartmentsGroves Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Beaumont, TXLake Charles, LAPort Arthur, TXNederland, TXOrange, TX
Prien, LAWestlake, LACentral Gardens, TXBridge City, TX
Port Neches, TXMoss Bluff, LACarlyss, LASulphur, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

McNeese State University