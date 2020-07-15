167 Oakview Ct

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher new construction

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking new construction

Property Description:

Fabulous new construction for lease in North Longview!! In close proximity to all of Longview's best shopping and dining yet situated in a very tranquil wooded area with a private pond. Now Leasing, we are pre-leasing as they wont last long. Units are available for an immediate move-in. With an impressive entrance, classic brick and cedar shutters, these homes have everything you are looking for! An open floor-plan with vaulted ceilings, abundance of natural light, great views and kitchen/living combined. Stunning granite counters with designer colors and fixtures in both kitchen and baths! Spacious Master bedroom with double closets and dual vanities. Relaxing patios with soaring trees and nature at an arms length! Call for more information today!



(RLNE2515106)