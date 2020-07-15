All apartments in Gregg County
Find more places like 167 Oakview Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gregg County, TX
/
167 Oakview Ct
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:27 AM

167 Oakview Ct

167 Oakview Ct · (903) 720-3739
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

167 Oakview Ct, Gregg County, TX 75605

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1395 · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Property Description:
Fabulous new construction for lease in North Longview!! In close proximity to all of Longview's best shopping and dining yet situated in a very tranquil wooded area with a private pond. Now Leasing, we are pre-leasing as they wont last long. Units are available for an immediate move-in. With an impressive entrance, classic brick and cedar shutters, these homes have everything you are looking for! An open floor-plan with vaulted ceilings, abundance of natural light, great views and kitchen/living combined. Stunning granite counters with designer colors and fixtures in both kitchen and baths! Spacious Master bedroom with double closets and dual vanities. Relaxing patios with soaring trees and nature at an arms length! Call for more information today!

(RLNE2515106)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 167 Oakview Ct have any available units?
167 Oakview Ct has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 167 Oakview Ct have?
Some of 167 Oakview Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 167 Oakview Ct currently offering any rent specials?
167 Oakview Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 167 Oakview Ct pet-friendly?
No, 167 Oakview Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gregg County.
Does 167 Oakview Ct offer parking?
Yes, 167 Oakview Ct offers parking.
Does 167 Oakview Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 167 Oakview Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 167 Oakview Ct have a pool?
No, 167 Oakview Ct does not have a pool.
Does 167 Oakview Ct have accessible units?
No, 167 Oakview Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 167 Oakview Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 167 Oakview Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 167 Oakview Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 167 Oakview Ct has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 167 Oakview Ct?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bella Oaks
300 Lake Lamond Rd
Longview, TX 75604
Summer Lake
3100 McCann Rd
Longview, TX 75605
Parkview Estates
200 Parkview Estates
Liberty, TX 75662
Wellington Grande
3637 US Hwy 259 N
Longview, TX 75605
Saddle Brook
1400 H G Mosley Parkway
Longview, TX 75604

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Shreveport, LATyler, TXLongview, TXSulphur Springs, TX
Henderson, TXKilgore, TXBullard, TX
Nacogdoches, TXWhitehouse, TXMarshall, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Kilgore CollegeThe University of Texas at Tyler
Tyler Junior College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity