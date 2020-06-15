All apartments in Grand Saline
Last updated June 15 2020

112 E Frank St

112 E Frank St · (903) 603-6399
Location

112 E Frank St, Grand Saline, TX 75140

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $800 · Avail. now

$800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 765 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
parking
some paid utils
microwave
furnished
Nicely Furnished 2-Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment - Property Id: 249639

Nicely furnished upstairs apartment in Grand Saline Historic Apartments. Well lighted private entrance with parking and lockable mailbox at stair. LR/DR 31 feet, bedrooms each with twin or king beds, large dresser and mirror in one. Bath with tub/shower combo. Refrigerator/freezer, glass-top stove with self-cleaning oven, microwave, disposal, full-size W/D. Dishes, glassware, silverware, utensils, bedding and towels furnished. Furnishings seen pared for tenants. Steps from Post Office, Police/Fire, Gazebo Park, Library with Computers and Copier. Walk to Brookshire Grocery, Family Dollar, banks, hair salons/barbers, churches and restaurants. Deposit $800. Rent $800. No Pets. No Smoking Inside. Landlord pays water, sewer, trash pick-up. Tenant reimburses Landlord for metered electricity first of month with rent. Outstanding maintenance. Spotless. Grand Saline is between Canton's First Monday Trade Days (World's Largest Flea Market) and Lake Fork Fishermen's Paradise.
Property Id 249639

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

