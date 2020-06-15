112 E Frank St

Amenities

Nicely furnished upstairs apartment in Grand Saline Historic Apartments. Well lighted private entrance with parking and lockable mailbox at stair. LR/DR 31 feet, bedrooms each with twin or king beds, large dresser and mirror in one. Bath with tub/shower combo. Refrigerator/freezer, glass-top stove with self-cleaning oven, microwave, disposal, full-size W/D. Dishes, glassware, silverware, utensils, bedding and towels furnished. Furnishings seen pared for tenants. Steps from Post Office, Police/Fire, Gazebo Park, Library with Computers and Copier. Walk to Brookshire Grocery, Family Dollar, banks, hair salons/barbers, churches and restaurants. Deposit $800. Rent $800. No Pets. No Smoking Inside. Landlord pays water, sewer, trash pick-up. Tenant reimburses Landlord for metered electricity first of month with rent. Outstanding maintenance. Spotless. Grand Saline is between Canton's First Monday Trade Days (World's Largest Flea Market) and Lake Fork Fishermen's Paradise.

No Pets Allowed



