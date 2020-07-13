Apartment List
132 Apartments for rent in Friendswood, TX with parking

Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
26 Units Available
Clear Lake
Grayson at Baybrook
19100 Glenwest Dr, Friendswood, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1112 sqft
The area of Clear Lake is renowned for a reason. Experience this beautiful area of Southeast Texas when you make The Grayson at Baybrook your new home.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated November 15 at 08:27pm
Contact for Availability
Bay Meadows
17201 Blackhawk Blvd, Friendswood, TX
1 Bedroom
$849
599 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
891 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1058 sqft
Looking for superb apartment living in Friendswood, Texas? Look no further because you've found it at Bay Meadows Apartments.
Results within 1 mile of Friendswood
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
19 Units Available
Crystal Bay
2323 W Bay Area Blvd, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$752
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,107
1175 sqft
Two resort-style pools with gazebos. Three laundry facilities. Options for French doors to patio, fireplace, and/or washer/dryer connections. Five minutes to Baybrook Mall.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
81 Units Available
Baybrook Village
2702 W Bay Area Blvd, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
964 sqft
Stylish and large one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments featuring wood plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and brushed nickel features. Open floor plans with private patio/balcony and large dining rooms.
Results within 5 miles of Friendswood
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
20 Units Available
Southbelt - Ellington
Mirabella
12055 Sabo Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1212 sqft
With an executive business center, conference room and internet access, this community is built for those who stay busy. Unwind in the clubhouse or 24-hour gym, or enjoy the bustling Sam Houston Tollway corridor.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
$
45 Units Available
Clear Lake
The Falls at Clear Lake
801 E Nasa Pkwy, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$759
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
976 sqft
Conveniently located just off NASA Pkwy, these 1- to 3-bedroom units offer amenities like air conditioning, bathtubs, granite counters, stainless steel and refrigerators. The community offers 24-hour maintenance, a clubhouse and more.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:36am
52 Units Available
Southbelt - Ellington
The Gateway at Ellington
15603 Gulf Fwy, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$807
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,047
974 sqft
New Owners, New Management, & Newly Renovated Homes! Enjoy NEW black appliances, NEW custom cabinets, NEW counters in kitchen & bath, NEW two tone paint, NEW wood plank flooring! Whether you enjoy taking a dip in the pool after work, or lounging on
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
23 Units Available
Southbelt - Ellington
Cedars at Ellington
950 FM 1959 Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$801
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,056
916 sqft
Our community offers one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes with great amenities for your comfort. Each home features a fully equipped kitchen with breakfast serving bar and plenty of space to prepare your favorite recipes.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
42 Units Available
Webster
The Towers at Clear Lake
18707 Egret Bay Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1146 sqft
Spacious living with modern updates: vinyl plank flooring, modern kitchens with granite countertops, and glass backsplashes. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, picnic area, private fishing pier and boat docks.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Nassau Bay
Bay House
2041 San Sebastian Ct, Nassau Bay, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$839
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1058 sqft
These recently renovated units include hardwood flooring and walk-in closets, and the water bill is covered. It's just moments from the Nassau Space Center and Nassau Bay. Amenities include pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:24am
21 Units Available
Webster
Solano
535 W Nasa Pkwy, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly remodeled, the apartments at Solano are bright and open with built-in bookshelves, bay windows and W/D connections. The pet-friendly community features a refreshing pool for residents. On NASA Parkway, minutes from I-45.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:17am
10 Units Available
Amber Oaks
2685 Old Alvin Rd, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,140
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
924 sqft
Relaxing small-town life waits at Amber Oaks in Pearland. 1- and 2-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, dishwashers, walk-in closets, W/D hookups and patios/balconies. Easy access to shopping and schools.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:00pm
24 Units Available
Clear Lake
San Palmilla
18833 Town Ridge Lane, Webster, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,309
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1140 sqft
A beautiful community featuring upgrades such as aromatherapy towel service in the fitness center, a social lounge, an internet cafe and a lap pool. Updated interiors feature stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Clear Lake
The Cove Apartments
2000 Bay Area Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$688
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Choose between one or two bedrooms with a patio or balcony and relax by the cozy wood-burning fireplace. A gourmet kitchen and hardwood floors make this a perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
20 Units Available
Southbelt - Ellington
Carrington Park at Gulf Pointe
11666 Gulf Pointe Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$887
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,474
1523 sqft
Off Sabo Road, Carrington Park at Gulf Pointe offers amenities including a gym, swimming pool, modern kitchens, outdoor living space in a pet friendly environment. Stay close to downtown with easy access to I-45.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
20 Units Available
Webster
Century Edgewater
200 Water St, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,366
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1475 sqft
Out-of-this-world living is found near the NASA Space Center south of Houston. Spacious homes, custom features and thoughtful amenities create an exclusive community like no other.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
11 Units Available
Signature Point Apartments
1 Signature Point Dr, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$929
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1199 sqft
Every bedroom has its own walk-in closet.. Wood and tile flooring. Fitness center includes steam room, shower, and private lockers. Lakeside walking and jogging trail.
Verified

1 of 103

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
27 Units Available
Victory North
2205 W Walker St, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,062
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,407
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,596
1434 sqft
A resort-like pool, bark park and courtyards. Granite countertops, walk-in closets and nine-foot-high ceilings. Apartments are near exciting Kemah Boardwalk and convenient to I-45, SH 146 and SH 96.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
Webster
Hidden Lake Apartment Homes (Houston)
900 Henderson Ave, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$866
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
936 sqft
broken link. It appears that this apartment community is no longer listed on the website, so I was not able to write content for it.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
16 Units Available
Clear Lake
El Dorado View Apartments
240 El Dorado Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$789
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
849 sqft
Nine unique floor plans in these one and two bedroom homes. In-unit laundry, patio/balcony, and newly renovated spaces make living between Houston and Galveston special. Near NASA and University of Houston-Clear Lake.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
12 Units Available
Clear Lake
Pipers Cove Apartments
270 El Dorado Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$804
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
883 sqft
1-2 bedrooms in contemporary style, including air conditioner, fireplace, walk-in closets and scenic patio or balcony. Conveniently located to nightlife, shopping and University of Houston - Clear Lake.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 02:57pm
5 Units Available
Clear Lake
University Green Apartments
1620 Bay Area Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
889 sqft
Property located near campus. Remodeled units have access to a pool and jacuzzi.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:00pm
13 Units Available
Clear Creek Crossing
Riverbend
301 N Wesley Dr, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$949
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1445 sqft
The Riverbend Houston Apartments in southern Houston offer serene living within reach of the urban center. Amenities include garden tubs, high ceilings, bay windows and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
24 Units Available
Clear Lake
McAlister
450 El Dorado Blvd, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$810
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1050 sqft
Prime location in Webster with easy access to Highway 3 and Houston via Interstate 5. Spacious apartments with A/C, hardwood floors, and modern renovations. Community is pet-friendly with sparkling pool for all tenants.
City Guide for Friendswood, TX

Founded in 1895 by Quakers, Friendswood, Texas has earned a spot on Money Magazine's list of America's best places to live, thanks to its business-friendly climate and welcoming small town vibe.

To paraphrase a popular jelly commercial, with a name like Friendswood, it's got to be -- well, friendly. To tell the truth, it is. Founded by Quakers (hence the name) in 1895, Friendswood is something of a throwback to earlier times, but it still retains a modern identity. Its ability to juxtapose small-town charm with contemporary living has earned it a spot in CNN/Money Magazine's "America's Best Places to Live" list, and Businessweek Magazine named it one of the most affordable suburbs in the country. With all this going for it, don't be misled into thinking that Friendswood is a one-stoplight town that rolls up its streets by 10 p.m. A number of large businesses are headquartered there, and one of Houston's landmark shopping centers, Baybrook Mall, has its mailing address in Friendswood. It also has its own local airport (Clover Field) and is just 48 minutes from one of the country's major international airports. With Houston and Galveston both a little more than half an hour away, Friendswood is that unique entity: a small town with almost immediate access to all the amenities of uber-urban living. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Friendswood, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Friendswood apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

