132 Apartments for rent in Friendswood, TX with parking
Founded in 1895 by Quakers, Friendswood, Texas has earned a spot on Money Magazine's list of America's best places to live, thanks to its business-friendly climate and welcoming small town vibe.
To paraphrase a popular jelly commercial, with a name like Friendswood, it's got to be -- well, friendly. To tell the truth, it is. Founded by Quakers (hence the name) in 1895, Friendswood is something of a throwback to earlier times, but it still retains a modern identity. Its ability to juxtapose small-town charm with contemporary living has earned it a spot in CNN/Money Magazine's "America's Best Places to Live" list, and Businessweek Magazine named it one of the most affordable suburbs in the country. With all this going for it, don't be misled into thinking that Friendswood is a one-stoplight town that rolls up its streets by 10 p.m. A number of large businesses are headquartered there, and one of Houston's landmark shopping centers, Baybrook Mall, has its mailing address in Friendswood. It also has its own local airport (Clover Field) and is just 48 minutes from one of the country's major international airports. With Houston and Galveston both a little more than half an hour away, Friendswood is that unique entity: a small town with almost immediate access to all the amenities of uber-urban living. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Friendswood apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.