/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:34 PM
125 Apartments for rent in Deer Park, TX with pool
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
17 Units Available
Villages at Parktown
500 W Pasadena Blvd, Deer Park, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,106
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,130
1231 sqft
Courtyards with grill areas and walking paths shaded by mature trees. Olympic-sized pool and spacious hot tub. Convenient living with online rent payments, on-site management, and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
22 Units Available
The Boulevard at Deer Park
401 W Pasadena Blvd, Deer Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,252
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,893
1384 sqft
YOUR TOUR OPTIONS: We are offering in-person tours or live video tours (e.g. FaceTime or Duo) by appointment only. We also have pre-recorded tours of many popular floor plans on our community website and Facebook page.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
9 Units Available
Avery at Deer Park
401 McDermott St, Deer Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$910
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
1103 sqft
Beautiful brick apartments surround a crystal-clear pool. Residents receive high-class amenities like trash valet, walk-in closets, an on-site clubhouse and in-unit fireplaces. Located minutes from Parktown Center East and within walking distance of Abshier Stadium.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
The Wilshire at Deer Park
335 E San Augustine St, Deer Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1100 sqft
Large pool with tanning deck and lounge chairs. Fitness center with cardio equipment. Numerous closets throughout every floor plan.
Results within 1 mile of Deer Park
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:11pm
5 Units Available
Cedar Bluff
5930 Red Bluff Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$810
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Cedar Bluff where you will want to call our 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans My Home.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
7 Units Available
College View Apartments
3333 Luella Blvd, La Porte, TX
1 Bedroom
$969
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1105 sqft
Stunning, resort-like setting with large pool and sundeck. Spacious layouts and open floor plans. Lovely, well-maintained apartments. On-site pool, garden area and fitness center. Minutes from area attractions and parks.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
21 Units Available
The Plaza at San Jacinto
3331 Luella Blvd, La Porte, TX
1 Bedroom
$959
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from the Sam Houston Parkway and Texas waterfront. Attractive 1-3 bedroom units featuring eat-in kitchens, walk-in closets and private patios. Residents enjoy full access to a clubhouse, swimming pool and 24-hour gym.
Results within 5 miles of Deer Park
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
45 Units Available
Preserve at Baywood
8300 Red Bluff Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,049
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1164 sqft
Stylish homes with designer track and pendant lighting. Kitchens with ample counter space, wooden cabinetry. Pool with sun shelf. Grassy dog park with agility equipment, pergola for shade.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
27 Units Available
Casa Palmas
3500 Red Bluff Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$810
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,155
1200 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature kitchen pantry, shower and tub combo, and spacious walk-in closets. Community includes open courtyard, playground and pool. Located close to Sam Houston Tollway and Pasadena Freeway for commuters.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
14 Units Available
The Broadwater
5045 Crenshaw Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents live on beautifully landscaped grounds with an extraordinary staff. Casual yet exquisite apartments that have access to many amenities such as a resort-style pool, a billiards room, and a pet play park. Conveniently located to maximize the Pasadena experience.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
30 Units Available
Alta Vista Acres
Veranda Village
3635 Shaver St, Pasadena, TX
Studio
$649
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$716
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$857
1013 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Veranda Village in Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
$
13 Units Available
Maple Trail
2001 Burke Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$649
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$739
927 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,029
1278 sqft
Welcome to Maple Trail Apartments & Townhomes. Our one, two and three bedroom townhome apartments in Pasadena, TX, offer a cozy feel with a touch of character. Our apartments, like our residents, are unique.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:30pm
15 Units Available
Gateway Grove
316 2nd St, La Porte, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$759
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$879
900 sqft
Close to Atkinson Island Wildlife Park, Morgan's Point and Sylvan Beach. Pet-friendly property includes parking, gym and pool. One-, two- and three-bedroom units available. Apartments have large closets, pantry and private balcony or patio.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
51 Units Available
Ashmore
4201 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring, glass tile backsplash and more. Located close to San Jacinto College Central and Ellington Airport. Community features playground, fitness center and sports courts.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
27 Units Available
Crenshaw Grand Apartments
5400 Crenshaw Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,195
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
958 sqft
Imagine living near Clear Lake and downtown Houston. Get the best of both at Crenshaw Grand in Pasadena. This new pet-friendly community offers 1-2 bedrooms with granite counters, hardwoods, in-unit laundry and more.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
15 Units Available
The Life at Park View
2730 Lafferty Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$833
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to The Life at Parkview here in Pasadena, TX. We offer spacious 1, 2, and 3-bedroom floor plans that feature well-equipped kitchens, washer and dryer connections, oversized closets, and more.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
23 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Arbors at Town Square
1000 East Curtis Ave, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$709
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
886 sqft
Featuring a pool, a clubhouse, a playground and laundry centers. Interiors have walk-in closets, valet trash service and private patios and balconies. Near Pasadena Town Square.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
12 Units Available
Oak Run Manor Apartments
4100 Vista Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Substance and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at Oak Run Manor.
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
11 Units Available
Willow Springs
3402 Preston Ave, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$924
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1100 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Tucked away from all the hustle, yet close to all your needs is where you'll find Willow Springs.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 7 at 09:21pm
16 Units Available
Park at Fairmont
6060 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located at southeast corner of Fairmont Parkway and Sam Houston Tollway. Park at Fairmont offers seven floor plans in 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments with hardwoods, balconies, in-unit laundry, lush landscaping, pool and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:11pm
12 Units Available
Ashwood Park
3520 Burke Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$687
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
884 sqft
Apartments have 24-hour emergency maintenance services, washer/dryer connections and ceiling fans. Community features a 24-hour business center, clothes care centers and great location on the local bus line.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
323 Units Available
Domain at Morgan's Landing
3300 Bay Area Blvd., La Porte, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1585 sqft
This is the new face of La Porte: an all-inclusive, luxury apartment community in La Porte, Texas where residents engage in every moment and experience life as it should be…in living color.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
8 Units Available
Parc Bay
3650 Burke Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
895 sqft
Contemporary apartments with many unique architectural features. Built-in bookcases, vaulted ceilings and all kitchen appliances included. Bilingual property management on-site 24 hours. In Walnut Hill just off Fairmont Parkway.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:11pm
13 Units Available
Clear Lake
The Park at Armand Bayou Phase II
4302 Bay Area Blvd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,580
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1162 sqft
A gated community overlooking Clear Lake, these apartments feature a gym, two pools with a lagoon, whirlpool appliances and in-unit washers and dryers. Close to Kemah Boardwalk, Space Center Houston and Baybrook Mall.
Similar Pages
Deer Park 1 BedroomsDeer Park 2 BedroomsDeer Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDeer Park 3 BedroomsDeer Park Apartments with Balcony
Deer Park Apartments with GarageDeer Park Apartments with GymDeer Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDeer Park Apartments with Move-in SpecialsDeer Park Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXAngleton, TXClute, TX