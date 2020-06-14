45 Apartments for rent in Deer Park, TX with garage
April 21, 1836 was a big day for the State of Texas. It was the day that the famous General Sam Houston led the Texan Army to victory at the Battle of San Jacinto, just down the road from Deer Park. The Texans won their independence from Mexico that day, and the cabin where the treaty was signed was located in Deer Park. Today, the city still proudly lays claim to its role in the creation of an independent Texas, and the saying still holds, "Don't Mess With Texas!"
Deer Park was named by the first settlers for the once plentiful deer that roamed the plains of the Gulf in this area. The deer are mostly gone now, but even though there are more than 30,000 human residents, Human Park just doesn't have as nice a ring to it. The city lies in the southeast portion of Texas, less than a half hour from the giant metropolis of Houston. If you'll be commuting to Houston, Deer Park is right on Texas Route 225, bringing you easily to the Interstate 610 loop around the city. See more
Deer Park apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.