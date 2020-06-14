Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:01 AM

45 Apartments for rent in Deer Park, TX with garage

Deer Park apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
18 Units Available
The Boulevard at Deer Park
401 W Pasadena Blvd, Deer Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$984
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,061
1384 sqft
YOUR TOUR OPTIONS: We are offering in-person tours or live video tours (e.g. FaceTime or Duo) by appointment only. We also have pre-recorded tours of many popular floor plans on our community website and Facebook page.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
$
63 Units Available
Preserve at Baywood
8300 Red Bluff Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1164 sqft
Stylish homes with designer track and pendant lighting. Kitchens with ample counter space, wooden cabinetry. Pool with sun shelf. Grassy dog park with agility equipment, pergola for shade.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 07:08am
Clear Lake
16 Units Available
The Park at Armand Bayou Phase II
4302 Bay Area Blvd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,505
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1162 sqft
A gated community overlooking Clear Lake, these apartments feature a gym, two pools with a lagoon, whirlpool appliances and in-unit washers and dryers. Close to Kemah Boardwalk, Space Center Houston and Baybrook Mall.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
33 Units Available
Hawthorne at Crenshaw
4811 E Sam Houston Pkwy S, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1264 sqft
New luxury apartment community located just off the Sam Houston Parkway. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and washer/dryers. On-site pool, outdoor kitchen and billiard room.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
21 Units Available
Crenshaw Grand Apartments
5400 Crenshaw Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,145
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
958 sqft
Imagine living near Clear Lake and downtown Houston. Get the best of both at Crenshaw Grand in Pasadena. This new pet-friendly community offers 1-2 bedrooms with granite counters, hardwoods, in-unit laundry and more.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:21am
Clear Lake
34 Units Available
The Park at Armand Bayou
4300 Bay Area Blvd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,255
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1173 sqft
A gated luxurious community showcases elegantly landscapes grounds and a tropical lagoon-style community pool. Units include features such as crown molding, built-in shelving, designer carpet, and nine foot vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
335 Units Available
Domain at Morgan's Landing
3300 Bay Area Blvd., La Porte, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1585 sqft
This is the new face of La Porte: an all-inclusive, luxury apartment community in La Porte, Texas where residents engage in every moment and experience life as it should be…in living color.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:59am
10 Units Available
Piedmont
7510 Decker Dr, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,003
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,153
1259 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartment homes located between I-10 and Highway 330 and close to Burnett Bay and downtown Houston. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings with crown molding, dishwashers, walk-in closets, and private attached garages.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 8 at 04:16am
7 Units Available
The Broadwater
5045 Crenshaw Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,218
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,444
1182 sqft
Residents live on beautifully landscaped grounds with an extraordinary staff. Casual yet exquisite apartments that have access to many amenities such as a resort-style pool, a billiards room, and a pet play park. Conveniently located to maximize the Pasadena experience.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated May 12 at 03:33pm
31 Units Available
Park at Fairmont
6060 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located at southeast corner of Fairmont Parkway and Sam Houston Tollway. Park at Fairmont offers seven floor plans in 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments with hardwoods, balconies, in-unit laundry, lush landscaping, pool and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 07:16am
22 Units Available
Summerbrooke Apartments
1225 Lawrence Rd, Kemah, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living with granite countertops, ceramic tile, nine-foot ceilings and garden tubs. Minutes from the great attractions at the Kemah Boardwalk. On-site amenities include clubhouse, pool, gym and jogging path. E-payments accepted through the online portal.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 07:14am
2 Units Available
Advenir at the Preserve
2100 W Baker Rd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from downtown Baytown. Also close to Willow Creek Shopping Center and Pirates Bay Waterpark. Each apartment boasts a fully equipped kitchen, in-unit laundry, and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 07:09am
36 Units Available
Sapphire Bay
99 W Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Rd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1363 sqft
Located in the Baytown area. This community offers a large dog park and puppy pool, grilling area, and pool with an in-water tanning deck. Spacious interiors with gourmet kitchens, oversized terraces and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 06:51am
6 Units Available
Advenir at Wynstone
6464 E Sam Houston Pkwy N, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury ceramic tile and faux wood flooring. Pool with woven lounge chairs on brick sundeck. Covered or garage parking and car wash available. Just blocks to Beltway 8.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:45am
Nassau Bay
34 Units Available
Voyager at Space Center
18101 Point Lookout Dr, Nassau Bay, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1282 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1422 sqft
A quick walk to the Johnson Space Center and only moments from downtown Houston, this gated community boasts a pool, game room, BBQ stations, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Full-size W/D, dual pane windows.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
25 Units Available
The Bennett Baytown
2200 West Baker Rd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$976
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nine-foot high ceilings, custom-made cabinets, tropical-style swimming pools, cappuccino bar and high-end fitness center. Conveniently close to the restaurant belt of Garth Road. The 330 spur and I-10 are just a short drive away.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 06:57am
16 Units Available
Oxford at Country Club
282 W Baker Rd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary apartments close to Texas 146, Texas 330 Spur and I-10, surrounded by parks. Unique limestone and stucco constructions, with designer cabinetry and granite countertops. Close to major employers, shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Southbelt - Ellington
15 Units Available
Mirabella
12055 Sabo Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,712
1212 sqft
With an executive business center, conference room and internet access, this community is built for those who stay busy. Unwind in the clubhouse or 24-hour gym, or enjoy the bustling Sam Houston Tollway corridor.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Clear Lake
63 Units Available
The Haven on Buoy
15902 Highway 3, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$830
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature huge and roomy floor plans. Close proximity to many great locations.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
$
South Shore Harbour and Marina
25 Units Available
Fairways at South Shore
3045 Marina Bay Dr, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments have stainless steel appliances and brushed nickel details. Hang out in the resort-style swimming pool or hot tub. Located near beautiful Clear Lake and several dining establishments.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
$
Clear Lake
33 Units Available
San Palmilla
18833 Town Ridge Lane, Webster, TX
Studio
$1,009
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,159
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1140 sqft
A beautiful community featuring upgrades such as aromatherapy towel service in the fitness center, a social lounge, an internet cafe and a lap pool. Updated interiors feature stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Clear Lake
19 Units Available
Palms at Clearlake
1300 Gemini St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$910
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
1188 sqft
Beautiful Clear Lake area, convenient access to I-45 and NASA Bypass. Pet-friendly, 1-2 bedroom apartments with nine-foot/vaulted ceilings, crown molding and full-size W/D. Easy travel to good schools, Clear Lake and Baybrook Mall.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Southbelt - Ellington
26 Units Available
Carrington Park at Gulf Pointe
11666 Gulf Pointe Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$923
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,197
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,457
1523 sqft
Off Sabo Road, Carrington Park at Gulf Pointe offers amenities including a gym, swimming pool, modern kitchens, outdoor living space in a pet friendly environment. Stay close to downtown with easy access to I-45.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
South Shore Harbour and Marina
11 Units Available
The Moorings
601 Enterprise Ave, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$869
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1171 sqft
Ideally situated in the South Shore Harbour near the South Shore Marina. Comfortable, convenient 1-2 bedroom floor plans with balconies, tiled entries, and more.
City Guide for Deer Park, TX

April 21, 1836 was a big day for the State of Texas. It was the day that the famous General Sam Houston led the Texan Army to victory at the Battle of San Jacinto, just down the road from Deer Park. The Texans won their independence from Mexico that day, and the cabin where the treaty was signed was located in Deer Park. Today, the city still proudly lays claim to its role in the creation of an independent Texas, and the saying still holds, "Don't Mess With Texas!"

Deer Park was named by the first settlers for the once plentiful deer that roamed the plains of the Gulf in this area. The deer are mostly gone now, but even though there are more than 30,000 human residents, Human Park just doesn't have as nice a ring to it. The city lies in the southeast portion of Texas, less than a half hour from the giant metropolis of Houston. If you'll be commuting to Houston, Deer Park is right on Texas Route 225, bringing you easily to the Interstate 610 loop around the city. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Deer Park, TX

Deer Park apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

