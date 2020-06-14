/
1 bedroom apartments
123 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Deer Park, TX
18 Units Available
The Boulevard at Deer Park
401 W Pasadena Blvd, Deer Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$984
760 sqft
YOUR TOUR OPTIONS: We are offering in-person tours or live video tours (e.g. FaceTime or Duo) by appointment only. We also have pre-recorded tours of many popular floor plans on our community website and Facebook page.
9 Units Available
Avery at Deer Park
401 McDermott St, Deer Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$902
800 sqft
Beautiful brick apartments surround a crystal-clear pool. Residents receive high-class amenities like trash valet, walk-in closets, an on-site clubhouse and in-unit fireplaces. Located minutes from Parktown Center East and within walking distance of Abshier Stadium.
Contact for Availability
The Wilshire at Deer Park
335 E San Augustine St, Deer Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
700 sqft
Large pool with tanning deck and lounge chairs. Fitness center with cardio equipment. Numerous closets throughout every floor plan.
Results within 1 mile of Deer Park
11 Units Available
College View Apartments
3333 Luella Blvd, La Porte, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
679 sqft
Stunning, resort-like setting with large pool and sundeck. Spacious layouts and open floor plans. Lovely, well-maintained apartments. On-site pool, garden area and fitness center. Minutes from area attractions and parks.
14 Units Available
The Plaza at San Jacinto
3331 Luella Blvd, La Porte, TX
1 Bedroom
$924
722 sqft
Just minutes from the Sam Houston Parkway and Texas waterfront. Attractive 1-3 bedroom units featuring eat-in kitchens, walk-in closets and private patios. Residents enjoy full access to a clubhouse, swimming pool and 24-hour gym.
Results within 5 miles of Deer Park
Alta Vista Acres
23 Units Available
Veranda Village
3635 Shaver St, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$716
720 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Veranda Village in Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
63 Units Available
Preserve at Baywood
8300 Red Bluff Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
771 sqft
Stylish homes with designer track and pendant lighting. Kitchens with ample counter space, wooden cabinetry. Pool with sun shelf. Grassy dog park with agility equipment, pergola for shade.
9 Units Available
Camino Del Sol Apartments
1120 Red Bluff Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$719
610 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Camino Del Sol Apartments in Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
Downtown Pasadena
8 Units Available
Rio Sereno
1010 Jackson Ave, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
629 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rio Sereno in Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
41 Units Available
Ashmore
4201 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
616 sqft
Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring, glass tile backsplash and more. Located close to San Jacinto College Central and Ellington Airport. Community features playground, fitness center and sports courts.
33 Units Available
Hawthorne at Crenshaw
4811 E Sam Houston Pkwy S, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
789 sqft
New luxury apartment community located just off the Sam Houston Parkway. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and washer/dryers. On-site pool, outdoor kitchen and billiard room.
21 Units Available
Crenshaw Grand Apartments
5400 Crenshaw Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,145
684 sqft
Imagine living near Clear Lake and downtown Houston. Get the best of both at Crenshaw Grand in Pasadena. This new pet-friendly community offers 1-2 bedrooms with granite counters, hardwoods, in-unit laundry and more.
16 Units Available
The Life at Park View
2730 Lafferty Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$843
662 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Parkview here in Pasadena, TX. We offer spacious 1, 2, and 3-bedroom floor plans that feature well-equipped kitchens, washer and dryer connections, oversized closets, and more.
Clear Lake
34 Units Available
The Park at Armand Bayou
4300 Bay Area Blvd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,255
880 sqft
A gated luxurious community showcases elegantly landscapes grounds and a tropical lagoon-style community pool. Units include features such as crown molding, built-in shelving, designer carpet, and nine foot vaulted ceilings.
335 Units Available
Domain at Morgan's Landing
3300 Bay Area Blvd., La Porte, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
758 sqft
This is the new face of La Porte: an all-inclusive, luxury apartment community in La Porte, Texas where residents engage in every moment and experience life as it should be…in living color.
8 Units Available
Willow Springs
3402 Preston Ave, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
624 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Tucked away from all the hustle, yet close to all your needs is where you'll find Willow Springs.
28 Units Available
Casa Palmas
3500 Red Bluff Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
672 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature kitchen pantry, shower and tub combo, and spacious walk-in closets. Community includes open courtyard, playground and pool. Located close to Sam Houston Tollway and Pasadena Freeway for commuters.
5 Units Available
Casa De Grande
905 Ashland Rd, Channelview, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
600 sqft
Experience Channelview living at Casa De Grande Apartments. From amenities to location, the team of leasing professionals is ready to help you in finding your perfect floor plan.
7 Units Available
The Broadwater
5045 Crenshaw Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,218
740 sqft
Residents live on beautifully landscaped grounds with an extraordinary staff. Casual yet exquisite apartments that have access to many amenities such as a resort-style pool, a billiards room, and a pet play park. Conveniently located to maximize the Pasadena experience.
8 Units Available
Oak Run Manor Apartments
4100 Vista Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
651 sqft
Substance and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at Oak Run Manor.
17 Units Available
Parc Bay
3650 Burke Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
654 sqft
Contemporary apartments with many unique architectural features. Built-in bookcases, vaulted ceilings and all kitchen appliances included. Bilingual property management on-site 24 hours. In Walnut Hill just off Fairmont Parkway.
Downtown Pasadena
23 Units Available
Arbors at Town Square
1000 East Curtis Ave, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$719
600 sqft
Featuring a pool, a clubhouse, a playground and laundry centers. Interiors have walk-in closets, valet trash service and private patios and balconies. Near Pasadena Town Square.
8 Units Available
Park On Vista
201 Vista Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$705
675 sqft
In Pasadena, near Strawberry Park, Bayshore Medical Center and Alameda Mall. Features at the pet-friendly community include a pool, assigned covered parking and a park-like setting.
Clear Lake
16 Units Available
The Park at Armand Bayou Phase II
4302 Bay Area Blvd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,505
925 sqft
A gated community overlooking Clear Lake, these apartments feature a gym, two pools with a lagoon, whirlpool appliances and in-unit washers and dryers. Close to Kemah Boardwalk, Space Center Houston and Baybrook Mall.
