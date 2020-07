Amenities

in unit laundry golf room patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan extra storage ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse internet cafe fire pit 24hr gym pool bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly sauna accessible elevator garage parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center coffee bar conference room dog park game room golf room guest suite hot tub key fob access online portal pool table shuffle board smoke-free community trash valet

With the perfect blend of luxury, energy, and style, this lifestyle destination welcomes you to an unparalleled living experience. Featuring a one-of-a-kind resident club space with private health club, rooftop lounge and skyline views of Dallas, Galleries at Park Lane delivers what you've been waiting for. Be welcomed home by thoughtfully designed rooms in an urban setting. With 10-foot ceilings, quartz-topped counters, tile backsplashes, and oversized tile showers, luxury living has never looked better. Rising above the Shops at Park Lane, Dallas' destination for shopping, dining and entertainment is right outside your front door. This is the lifestyle you deserve and the luxury you expect. Welcome to Galleries at Park Lane, a Northwood Ravin signature community.