Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2408 Bryan #201 Available 08/19/20 2408 Bryan - MOVE IN SPECIAL!! - **** MOVE IN SPECIAL****

Move in and get the first month rent free!!!

You just pay the security deposit, and we will split that into two payments as well!

This is a really nice one bedroom/one bath apartment that has all the amenities. It is PERFECT place for your first off campus living experience. Includes ALL the appliances including a washer and dryer and is all electric. Just a short walk and you will be on campus, shopping, and restaurants. These apartments are very well maintained and the owner takes pride in them! These are a must see!

Please visit www.huntexproperties.com for additional information and/or to apply today!!!



