All apartments in Commerce
Find more places like 1620 Sycamore.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Commerce, TX
/
1620 Sycamore
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1620 Sycamore

1620 Sycamore Street · (903) 455-6614
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1620 Sycamore Street, Commerce, TX 75428

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1620 Sycamore · Avail. Aug 20

$950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1344 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1620 Sycamore Available 08/20/20 1620 Sycamore- House (Commerce) - For additional information or to apply online please visit www.huntexproperties.com!
Charming three bedroom, one bath, landscaped house located in Commerce, TX. Features a gas range/oven combo, central heat and air, covered porches and backyard. Walking distance from A&M Commerce. This home is in Commerce ISD. The rang/oven and central heat in this home require gas.
For additional information or to apply online please visit www.huntexproperties.com.

(RLNE3240331)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1620 Sycamore have any available units?
1620 Sycamore has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1620 Sycamore have?
Some of 1620 Sycamore's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1620 Sycamore currently offering any rent specials?
1620 Sycamore isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1620 Sycamore pet-friendly?
Yes, 1620 Sycamore is pet friendly.
Does 1620 Sycamore offer parking?
No, 1620 Sycamore does not offer parking.
Does 1620 Sycamore have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1620 Sycamore does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1620 Sycamore have a pool?
No, 1620 Sycamore does not have a pool.
Does 1620 Sycamore have accessible units?
No, 1620 Sycamore does not have accessible units.
Does 1620 Sycamore have units with dishwashers?
No, 1620 Sycamore does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1620 Sycamore have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1620 Sycamore has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1620 Sycamore?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXPlano, TXGarland, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXAllen, TXRowlett, TX
Sherman, TXRockwall, TXWylie, TXGreenville, TXSachse, TXSulphur Springs, TXForney, TX
Paris, TXDenison, TXFairview, TXTerrell, TXVan Alstyne, TXMelissa, TXGrand Saline, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity