1620 Sycamore Available 08/20/20 1620 Sycamore- House (Commerce) - For additional information or to apply online please visit www.huntexproperties.com!
Charming three bedroom, one bath, landscaped house located in Commerce, TX. Features a gas range/oven combo, central heat and air, covered porches and backyard. Walking distance from A&M Commerce. This home is in Commerce ISD. The rang/oven and central heat in this home require gas.
(RLNE3240331)