Apartment List
/
TX
/
clute
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

25 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Clute, TX

Finding an apartment in Clute that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along i... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
20 Units Available
The Life at Forest View
201 Hackberry St, Clute, TX
1 Bedroom
$635
557 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$802
818 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,138
1069 sqft
Community features swimming pool, dog park, basketball court and resident clubhouse. Each apartment has washer and dryer connection, ceiling fans and dishwasher. Close to Justin Hurst Wildlife Management Area, Oyster Creek and Surfside Beach.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:03pm
134 Units Available
Vanderbilt Apartments
101 Hackberry St, Clute, TX
1 Bedroom
$660
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
845 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1050 sqft
Providing amenities from a shimmering swimming pool and tennis court area, to a refined kitchen with spacious closets indoors, Vanderbilt will provide you with the most comfortable living experience available.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
11 Units Available
Costa Verde
101 Verde Dr, Clute, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$799
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$881
1167 sqft
Work, run errands or hit the beach everything is close to Costa Verde! Located in Clute, Texas just minutes from the Gulf of Mexico. Choose from Spacious 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartments and townhomes – this is affordable living with style!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
30 Units Available
LakeVue
200 E Brazoswood Dr, Clute, TX
1 Bedroom
$533
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,005
1122 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Call us today for more information! Lakeside living near the Gulf Coast.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
547 James St
547 James Street, Clute, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1164 sqft
- (RLNE3842035)
Results within 1 mile of Clute
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:31pm
52 Units Available
The Lodge At Timbercreek
200 Timbercreek Dr, Richwood, TX
1 Bedroom
$673
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$853
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1300 sqft
Finding beautiful apartment homes in Texas has never been easier. Come live at The Lodge at Timbercreek Apartments and enjoy luxurious living. The Lodge at Timbercreek is nestled in a lovely Richwood neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
12 Units Available
East Bank at Richwood Village
100 Creekwood Landing Drive, Richwood, TX
1 Bedroom
$849
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
39 Units Available
Shadow Park Apartments
420 Garland Dr, Lake Jackson, TX
1 Bedroom
$744
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
909 sqft
Are you looking for apartment home living in Lake Jackson, Texas? Your search is over. Welcome to Shadow Park Apartments. Located near Nolan Ryan Expressway, traveling to nearby shopping, dining, and entertainment venues will be a breeze.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
329 Cypress
329 Cypress Street, Lake Jackson, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
986 sqft
- (RLNE5046835)
Results within 5 miles of Clute
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
14 Units Available
Plantation Park
100 Cactus St, Lake Jackson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to the Nolan Ryan Expressway and Morrison Park. Units include air conditioning, dishwasher, extra storage, and in-unit laundry. Community features pool table, pool, parking and BBQ grills.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
20 Units Available
Brazos Crossing
4501 Brazosport Blvd N, Richwood, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1252 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:20pm
21 Units Available
Palms of Lake Jackson
440 Highway 332, Lake Jackson, TX
Studio
$975
1100 sqft
1 Bedroom
$725
680 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1300 sqft
Situated in the Lake Jackson, Texas, you'll find our charming community offers an impressive array of features and advantages.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
12 Units Available
Edgewater
514 That Way, Lake Jackson, TX
1 Bedroom
$927
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,238
1153 sqft
Edgewater is Lake Jackson's Premiere Apartment Home Community.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:59pm
$
5 Units Available
Brentwood
510 That Way St, Lake Jackson, TX
1 Bedroom
$889
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
931 sqft
Brentwood Apartments offer all the comforts of home in an ideal location in a well-kept residential area. We are located just minutes from everything you need.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:34pm
220 Units Available
Reserve at Lake Jackson
202 FM 2004, Lake Jackson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,175
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1325 sqft
Reserve at Lake Jackson will be ideal for those looking for a world of relaxation and comfort.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
12 Units Available
The Remington
1010 Magnolia St, Freeport, TX
1 Bedroom
$650
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1356 sqft
Experience the best of Texas living at The Remington Apartments. Our beautiful community is situated in the heart of Freeport.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
304 S Ave F
304 South Avenue F, Freeport, TX
2 Bedrooms
$899
957 sqft
- (RLNE5716698)

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
703 W 8th St
703 W 8th St, Freeport, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1871 sqft
Very large 3/2/1 - Beautiful large 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage with a wood deck and wood fenced back yard. Has formal dining area and very spacious rooms. Kitchen has a lot of pantry space! (RLNE5709878)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
51 Mimosa Ct
51 Mimosa Court, Lake Jackson, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,249
1552 sqft
- (RLNE3311275)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
201 HUISACHE STREET
201 Huisache Street, Lake Jackson, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1072 sqft
NICE 3 BEDROOM LEASE HOME - NICE 3 BEDROOM LEASE HOME (RLNE5817479)
Results within 10 miles of Clute
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 08:00am
8 Units Available
Angleton Manor
1100 Buchta Rd, Angleton, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
975 sqft
Angleton Manor - Offers one and two bedroom spacious apartments that can include Washer & Dryer connections, a cozy fireplace, spacious walk-in closet, private patio and exterior storage. Water, sewer and trash is included.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
The Cambridge
301 Cannan Dr, Angleton, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
936 sqft
Quiet, comfortable living in excellently maintained apartment homes, outstanding amenities, and a convenient location are just a few of the benefits of making the Cambridge Apartments Angleton your home.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1429 Northview Dr
1429 Northview Drive, Angleton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1281 sqft
- (RLNE4822515)

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
917 Robinhood Lane
917 Robinhood Lane, Angleton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1134 sqft
Cute & cozy 2 bedroom one bath home in perfect location. Fresh paint throughout, new blinds. Window unit ACs included. Kitchen open to dining area. Laundry in house. Large backyard with storage shed. Updated oversized tile shower.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Clute, TX

Finding an apartment in Clute that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Clute 1 BedroomsClute 2 BedroomsClute 3 Bedrooms
Clute Apartments with BalconyClute Apartments with GymClute Apartments with Parking
Clute Apartments with PoolClute Dog Friendly ApartmentsClute Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXPearland, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TX
Rosenberg, TXStafford, TXWebster, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TXDickinson, TX
Channelview, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXFreeport, TXRichwood, TXWharton, TXNassau Bay, TXHitchcock, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeSan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical BranchBaylor College of Medicine
Galveston College