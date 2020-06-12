/
3 bedroom apartments
102 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cinco Ranch, TX
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Cinco Ranch
14 Units Available
Aston at Cinco Ranch
22400 Westheimer Pkwy, Cinco Ranch, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1717 sqft
Close to I-10 and Katy Mills Mall. Spacious one- to three-bedroom apartment homes and townhomes featuring gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances. Each home includes a full-sized washer and dryer, and attached garage.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
41 Units Available
Falcon Landing
3300 Falcon Landing Blvd, Katy, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1598 sqft
Located less than five miles from downtown Katy, right off Falcon Landing Boulevard. Deluxe townhouses including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and private balcony. Property boasts a lake with courtyards, pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Memorial Parkway
40 Units Available
The Gallery at Katy
1007 S Mason Rd, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1133 sqft
Amenities for active living - track, indoor and outdoor sport courts, fitness center with cardio and strength machines. Walk-in closets with all floor plans. Five minutes to shopping, dining, and entertainment at Mason Center.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
32 Units Available
Camden Downs At Cinco Ranch
2495 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1418 sqft
Open floorplans flooded with natural light. Designer fixtures, including pendant and track lighting.Resort-style pool with brick sundeck. Minutes to George Bush Park.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
16 Units Available
Cornerstone Ranch
2002 S Mason Rd, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1266 sqft
Better Living. Better Life. Located in prestigious Katy, Texas, we offer an abundance of lifestyle conveniences and charm. Embrace the sense of community that Katy and Cornerstone Ranch is known for as you enjoy towering 9ft.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
23 Units Available
Oak Park Trails
2005 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,682
1582 sqft
Airy homes with nine-foot ceilings. Large movie room with projector and theater-style seating for over twenty. Resort-style pool with water features and sunshelf.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
33 Units Available
Retreat at Cinco Ranch
3306 S Fry Rd, Katy, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1369 sqft
Spacious homes flooded with natural light. Resort-stlye pool with sun shelf, island table. DVD/Video library available to residents. Less than a mile to George Bush/Eldridge Park.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
23 Units Available
Grand Villas at Katy
1550 Katy Gap Rd, Katy, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,537
1447 sqft
Clubhouse, pool, gym, outdoor grill, media room and pool table on site. One-, two- and three-bedroom units include hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to shopping and dining venues, medical facilities and entertainment spots.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
31 Units Available
Sorrel Grand Parkway
1660 Katy Gap Rd, Katy, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1545 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include saltwater pool, game room, gym, and media center. Right off Grand Parkway. Easy access to leading schools and prime shopping and dining venues.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Cinco Ranch
22 Units Available
The Grand at LaCenterra
2727 Commercial Center Blvd, Katy, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,345
1496 sqft
Mosaic tile backsplashes, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances for gourmet kitchens. Game room with ping pong and billiards. Fitness center with yoga and spin training room. Steps away from dozens of shopping and dining options at LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
11 Units Available
Ashley House
3903 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1321 sqft
Ashley House Apartments is a fantastic choice for those looking for luxury and convenience in the Katy area. This beautiful apartment community is ideally situated in Katy near world-class shopping, entertainment, and fine dining.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Parkside Grand Parkway
1226 W Grand Pkwy S, Katy, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1390 sqft
Pet-friendly community that has two on-site pet parks. Select apartments even have fenced-in yards. All tenants have access to two swimming pools. Part of the Cinco Ranch School District.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated April 21 at 10:40pm
$
Contact for Availability
Broadstone Grand Parkway
1111 Falcon Park Dr, Katy, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
Your search for a fantastic one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment in Katy is over. Broadstone Grand Parkway offers nine different floor plan options for apartment homes conveniently located in the heart of the city.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
333 Units Available
Ascend at Tamarron
3230 FM 1463, Katy, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1342 sqft
We are now offering in person tours, please call today to schedule your appointment!! Our virtual tours are also still available.Ascend at Tamarron welcomes a contemporary twist to Katy's historic charm. Here, relaxation is second to none.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 06:46pm
Converse
42 Units Available
Satori at Long Meadow
5830 Meadow Ranch Parkway, Richmond, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,170
1548 sqft
Welcome to Satori at Long Meadow Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Richmond, Texas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
24 Units Available
Montage at Cinco Ranch
24333 Cinco Terrace Dr, Katy, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1349 sqft
Pet-friendly with a well maintained fenced dog park. Luxurious studio and 1-3 bedroom apartments with on-site pools and BBQ. Conveniently located near shopping centers like Kroger and Walmart. Gated community.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:07pm
15 Units Available
Lakeside Villas
10441 Spring Green Blvd, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,245
1530 sqft
Plenty of space in every home with ten-foot ceilings, full-sized washer and dryer, and large walk-in closets. Twentysix acre lake with walking trails wraps around three sides of the community.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 06:01pm
$
Addicks - Park Ten
26 Units Available
Vizcaya
18108 S Park View Dr, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,037
1395 sqft
Conveniently located near Memorial City Mall, Katy Mills Mall and Town & Country. Granite countertops, in-unit laundry, ceiling fans. Property offers residents, pool, hot tub, clubhouse and internet cafe. E-payment and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
24 Units Available
Kenwood Club at the Park
2000 Westborough Dr, Katy, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,272
1326 sqft
Meandering walking paths through the property lead to a playground and picnic area. Resort-style pool surrounded by a brick sundeck. Details like built-in shelving and desks. Flexible lease terms. Fast access to Katy Freeway/I-10, along with shopping and dining at Crossing at Fry Road.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
Cinco Ranch
25 Units Available
Olympus Grand Crossing
302 Cobia Dr, Katy, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,981
1597 sqft
Apartments with wood-style flooring and quartz countertops. Relaxing pool with cabanas, direct-access garages and 24-hour gym. Easy access to I-10 and the Grand Parkway, and close to Katy Mills and Katy Hospital.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
48 Units Available
Cortland Vue Kingsland
18021 Kingsland Blvd, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,611
1425 sqft
Luxury apartments feature spacious living areas and a variety of floor plans. Amenities include clubhouse, business center, billiards room and a pool. Direct access to the George Bush Park bike trails.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:34pm
42 Units Available
Kingston Villas
21540 Provincial Blvd, Katy, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1376 sqft
Welcome to Kingston Villas, Houston's premier apartment homes! Our spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes feature elegant chef-caliber kitchens, walk-in closets, and private balconies.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
297 Units Available
Lenox Reserve
23403 Kingsland Boulevard, Katy, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1395 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Lakemont
20 Units Available
Cortland Lakemont
7115 S Mason Rd, Richmond, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,917
1263 sqft
Luxury one-, two- and three-bedroom units have gourmet kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Gym, pool and dog park on site. Its prime location offers easy access to the Houston-Woodlands-Sugar Land area.
