78 Apartments for rent in Channelview, TX with parking

Last updated July 6 at 02:29pm
2 Units Available
Casa De Grande
905 Ashland Rd, Channelview, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience Channelview living at Casa De Grande Apartments. From amenities to location, the team of leasing professionals is ready to help you in finding your perfect floor plan.
Results within 1 mile of Channelview
Last updated July 13 at 12:32am
7 Units Available
Advenir at Stone Park
6160 E Sam Houston Pkwy N, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
1037 sqft
Luxurious, pet-friendly units with rustic feel feature dishwasher, AC, porch or balcony views, and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse on-site provides business center and gym. Pool and playground on well-maintained grounds.
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
36 Units Available
Domain New Forest
6301 Pale Sage Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in East Houston near hiking trails and Beltway 8 Park. Modern interiors with expansive living areas, foyer coat closets, and granite counters. Community has resort-style pool, clubroom, and outdoor living area.
Last updated July 13 at 12:07am
1 Unit Available
Advenir at Wynstone
6464 E Sam Houston Pkwy N, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury ceramic tile and faux wood flooring. Pool with woven lounge chairs on brick sundeck. Covered or garage parking and car wash available. Just blocks to Beltway 8.
Results within 5 miles of Channelview
Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
11 Units Available
Northshore
Riverwalk
450 Normandy St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1125 sqft
Located a few blocks off the freeway, near The Shops at Houston Center, schools and the University of Houston. Units are well-ventilated, with individual patios and walk-in closets. Pool and private dog park.
Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
10 Units Available
Cloverleaf
The Graham Apartment Homes
250 Uvalde Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1158 sqft
Contemporary apartment homes with hardwood floors and custom finishes. Community offers outside storage and plenty of green space. Easy access to I-10 for a smooth commute. Shop at nearby New Forest Crossing Shopping Center.
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
32 Units Available
Ravella at Eastpoint
7447 Eastpoint Blvd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$927
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,961
1555 sqft
Minutes from I-10 and the San Jacinto Mall, this Baytown community has a dog grooming area, package receiving, and car charging. Our 1-3 bedroom homes feature upscale finishes, granite counters, and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 13 at 12:12am
19 Units Available
Cedar Ridge
2900 W Baker Rd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$779
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
906 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally situated just off Highway 330 and near Willow Creek Shopping Center. Floor plans feature fully equipped gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces, and private patios. Residents' portal for online rent payments and maintenance requests.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
Oaks at Greenview
794 Normandy St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
906 sqft
Multi-level resort-style pool. Fitness center fully equipped with cardio machines and strength-training equipment. On-site management and laundry facilities. Less than a mile to I-10.
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
25 Units Available
Haven at Liberty Hills
14580 Crosby Freeway Frontage Road, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1186 sqft
Haven at Liberty Hills is setting a new standard for elegant living in East Houston. Our luxurious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments deliver a custom-home feeling, with bright, open floor plans and upscale designer finishes throughout.
Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
28 Units Available
Northshore
Rollingwood
670 Maxey Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to US-90 and I-10, this pet-friendly complex features gated access and a swimming pool. Each unit is designed for style, comfort and convenience with hardwood floors, plush carpeting, ceiling fans and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
The Wilshire at Deer Park
335 E San Augustine St, Deer Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1100 sqft
Large pool with tanning deck and lounge chairs. Fitness center with cardio equipment. Numerous closets throughout every floor plan.
Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
14 Units Available
Magnolia Creek
799 Normandy St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$869
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1007 sqft
A gated community near many dining and shopping options. Beltway 8 and Interstate 10 are easily accessible. Comfortable 1-2 bedroom apartments with luxurious kitchens. On-site pools with large beach chairs for poolside tanning.
Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
183 Units Available
Northshore
Timber Ridge
12200 Fleming Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1104 sqft
Great location in the heart of Houston close to shopping, schools and dining. Fully equipped kitchens with pantry, hardwood floors, fireplaces and private patio/balcony. Three pools, clubhouse and public play areas.
Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
20 Units Available
Dover Pointe
14445 Wallisville Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$986
880 sqft
Swimming pool and sundeck. Faux wood flooring in all homes. Washer/dryer connections in many homes, plus on-site laundry facility. Across the street from North Shore Park.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
Riviera East
Timber Run
13000 Woodforest Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$912
873 sqft
High-end features abound at these apartments. Gazebos, pool, expansive closets and lush landscaping create a welcoming community. Close to Houston's best restaurants and shopping between I-10, U.S. 90 and Sam Houston Tollway.
Last updated July 13 at 12:17am
2 Units Available
Bella Vista
14340 Wallisville Road, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
936 sqft
Welcome to northeast Houstons newest, and most stylish, community. At Bella Vista Apartments, we strive to provide an experience worthy of a place youll call home.
Last updated July 13 at 12:11am
13 Units Available
Piedmont
7510 Decker Dr, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$839
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,003
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartment homes located between I-10 and Highway 330 and close to Burnett Bay and downtown Houston. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings with crown molding, dishwashers, walk-in closets, and private attached garages.
Last updated November 15 at 08:27pm
Contact for Availability
Hunterwood
Lake Houston Pines
5830 S Lake Houston Pkwy, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$719
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$837
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lake Houston Pines in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Channelview
Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
15 Units Available
Gateway Grove
316 2nd St, La Porte, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$759
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$879
900 sqft
Close to Atkinson Island Wildlife Park, Morgan's Point and Sylvan Beach. Pet-friendly property includes parking, gym and pool. One-, two- and three-bedroom units available. Apartments have large closets, pantry and private balcony or patio.
Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
17 Units Available
Meadowbrook - Allendale
Terracita
801 Allen Genoa Rd, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$825
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
897 sqft
We are a gated community located in South Houston only minutes away from I-45, Highway 3 and Hobby Airport.We offer 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes. We also have all bills paid units available.
Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
13 Units Available
Camino Del Sol Apartments
1120 Red Bluff Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$719
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$824
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Camino Del Sol Apartments in Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
16 Units Available
Oxford at Country Club
282 W Baker Rd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary apartments close to Texas 146, Texas 330 Spur and I-10, surrounded by parks. Unique limestone and stucco constructions, with designer cabinetry and granite countertops. Close to major employers, shopping, dining and entertainment.
Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
4 Units Available
Meadowbrook - Allendale
Allendale Village
6005 Allendale Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$815
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Allendale Village in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for Channelview, TX

Channelview, Texas won its quite explanatory name from simple geography: Channelview has a great view of the northeastern curve of the Houston Ship Channel that it sits upon, just along the San Jacinto River.

Channelview, Texas, part of Harris County, was once home to Lorenz de Zavala, a founding father of the Republic of Texas, and is just 15 miles east of Houston. The suburb, which is called "an oil refinery suburb of metropolitan Houston" by the Texas State Historical Association, is home to 38,289 residences as of the 2010 Census. Channelview overlooks the conjunction of the San Jacinto River and the start of the Old River, a four-mile channel. The rich history of Channelview dates back to the beginning of Texas, where it was perfectly located for trade with its own port. As the shipping industry grew along the channel, the population boomed. In fact, during World War II, the United States Army Ordnance bought thousands of acres of land for a depot on the San Jacinto River. From the 1960's, all the way through today, the manufacturing industry has exploded, first in 1967 when a Sinclair Petrochemical plant started developing chemicals to make plastics and then in 1981 when Trinity Industries bought up a metal manufacturing company. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Channelview, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Channelview apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

