78 Apartments for rent in Channelview, TX with parking
Channelview, Texas won its quite explanatory name from simple geography: Channelview has a great view of the northeastern curve of the Houston Ship Channel that it sits upon, just along the San Jacinto River.
Channelview, Texas, part of Harris County, was once home to Lorenz de Zavala, a founding father of the Republic of Texas, and is just 15 miles east of Houston. The suburb, which is called "an oil refinery suburb of metropolitan Houston" by the Texas State Historical Association, is home to 38,289 residences as of the 2010 Census. Channelview overlooks the conjunction of the San Jacinto River and the start of the Old River, a four-mile channel. The rich history of Channelview dates back to the beginning of Texas, where it was perfectly located for trade with its own port. As the shipping industry grew along the channel, the population boomed. In fact, during World War II, the United States Army Ordnance bought thousands of acres of land for a depot on the San Jacinto River. From the 1960's, all the way through today, the manufacturing industry has exploded, first in 1967 when a Sinclair Petrochemical plant started developing chemicals to make plastics and then in 1981 when Trinity Industries bought up a metal manufacturing company. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Channelview apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.