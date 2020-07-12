78 Apartments for rent in Channelview, TX with parking

Channelview, Texas won its quite explanatory name from simple geography: Channelview has a great view of the northeastern curve of the Houston Ship Channel that it sits upon, just along the San Jacinto River.

Channelview, Texas, part of Harris County, was once home to Lorenz de Zavala, a founding father of the Republic of Texas, and is just 15 miles east of Houston. The suburb, which is called "an oil refinery suburb of metropolitan Houston" by the Texas State Historical Association, is home to 38,289 residences as of the 2010 Census. Channelview overlooks the conjunction of the San Jacinto River and the start of the Old River, a four-mile channel. The rich history of Channelview dates back to the beginning of Texas, where it was perfectly located for trade with its own port. As the shipping industry grew along the channel, the population boomed. In fact, during World War II, the United States Army Ordnance bought thousands of acres of land for a depot on the San Jacinto River. From the 1960's, all the way through today, the manufacturing industry has exploded, first in 1967 when a Sinclair Petrochemical plant started developing chemicals to make plastics and then in 1981 when Trinity Industries bought up a metal manufacturing company. See more