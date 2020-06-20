All apartments in Central Gardens
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

144 9th Ave

144 9th Ave · (409) 718-7541 ext. 119
Location

144 9th Ave, Central Gardens, TX 77627

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 144 9th Ave · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1064 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
144 9th Avenue - This two bedroom, one bathroom house is located in Nederland off of Twin City Highway. The house has vinyl, and tile flooring, as well as, central A/H and ceiling fans for cooling.The kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher and a stove. There is a large dining room off the kitchen. There is a utility room with washer & dryer connections. The exterior of the home has a spacious front porch and fenced-in backyard. To park, the home has a two car carport and driveway available.

Pets are accepted, but approved on a case by case basis.

Managed by Rental Services, REALTOR

(RLNE5788528)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 144 9th Ave have any available units?
144 9th Ave has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 144 9th Ave have?
Some of 144 9th Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 144 9th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
144 9th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 144 9th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 144 9th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 144 9th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 144 9th Ave does offer parking.
Does 144 9th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 144 9th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 144 9th Ave have a pool?
No, 144 9th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 144 9th Ave have accessible units?
No, 144 9th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 144 9th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 144 9th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 144 9th Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 144 9th Ave has units with air conditioning.
